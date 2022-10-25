ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Stellantis CEO: Europe auto emissions standards a "diversion"

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4f6Q_0im8r7A700

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Uncertainty over the future of European regulation on auto emissions gives Chinese competitors already ahead of the game an additional advantage, Stellantis (STLA.MI) chief executive Carlos Tavares said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

The chief executive said the so-called Euro 7 standards, which tighten car emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from 2025, are a "diversion from the major goal of electrification."

"I don't think Europe needs Euro 7... it is going to divert part of our research and development power to something we don't need, while our Chinese competitors enter the market with the single technology of battery-electric vehicles," he said.

"Why are we using our resources for a technology we want to ban? It's not common sense."

The Stellantis CEO had called for a softening of Europe's ban on fossil-fuel emitting cars from 2035 during the Paris Motor Show in October, warning that social unrest would ensue if combustion engine cars were banned before affordable electric vehicles were available.

Speaking at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference in Berlin, the chief executive predicted that affordable battery-electric cars were still five to six years away.

Asked what the company viewed as its greatest challenge in the coming year, he pointed to the risk of falling behind the Chinese as the major issue for Western carmakers over any single concern like semiconductors or energy.

"If there is one thing to be afraid of, it is the decline of the Western world. We need to work more efficiently to beat the Chinese not only on technology but also on quality, price, service... that is the major issue we have in front of us," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Reuters

Reuters

631K+
Followers
361K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy