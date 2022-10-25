Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago police: 2 critically injured after man shoots woman, himself in Gold Coast apartment complex
Two people were critically injured in a Gold Coast apartment complex Wednesday night after police said a man shot a woman and then himself.
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man charged with attempted murder in connection to woman stabbed in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man from Maywood is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a woman in Woodlawn last month. Lamont Walker, 39 was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the stabbing of a 42-year-old woman in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Sept. 15. Walker...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North
A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder
As relatives of Frances Walker prepare to lay her to rest, they tell ABC7 Eyewitness News she had tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.
nadignewspapers.com
Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries reported on Far Northwest Side
The Area Five Detective Division is issuing an alert about smash-and-grab burglaries at seven businesses between 4:06 and 4:48 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Far Northwest Side neighborhoods of Gladstone Park, Jefferson Park, Norwood Park and Portage Park in the 16th District. In these incidents the offenders used a...
Joliet man accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, during argument at bar
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man is accused of stabbing two people, one fatally, outside of a bar Monday morning. At 1:01 a.m. Monday, Joliet police officers responded to the Spanish American Club, located at 413 Meeker Ave., for a report of a stabbing. Officers located Jorge Chiquil-Toto, 40, of...
Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in River North
A man was robbed early Wednesday in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 37, was walking in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman demanded his belongings about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.The woman asked us to hide her identity.Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
26-year-old woman fatally shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, 1 other hospitalized
A woman has been pronounced dead and a man was critically injured after they were shot Tuesday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, Chicago police said. Authorities said they have no one in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 34, shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns
Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.
Comments / 2