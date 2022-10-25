ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North

A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries reported on Far Northwest Side

The Area Five Detective Division is issuing an alert about smash-and-grab burglaries at seven businesses between 4:06 and 4:48 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Far Northwest Side neighborhoods of Gladstone Park, Jefferson Park, Norwood Park and Portage Park in the 16th District. In these incidents the offenders used a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed robbers caught on camera holding up woman in front of West Lawn home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was caught on Ring doorbell camera right in front of a home on the Southwest Side this week.At 1 p.m. Monday, Doorbell video showed a woman unloading her car in front of a West Lawn home, then walking up steps.The woman asked us to hide her identity.Suddenly, two people are seen walking up behind the woman with guns. They demand her purse, and her dad's phone.The robbers got away in a Kia sport-utility vehicle. No one was hurt.The woman told us the robbers tried buying items from a grocery store with her credit card.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 34, shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 34-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street when he was shot at by a gunman who fled on foot, police said. The man suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL

