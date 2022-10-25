ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: I’m Desperate for Money, but My Boyfriend Loathes My Side Gig

My live-in boyfriend and I both work. He makes about two to three times more than I do. I love my job, but it’s not making me enough money. I get very anxious about bills and expenses, even though my boyfriend helps with the bills. He pays half of each bill we share, and he is usually fine with paying for other things we need. I am feeling the need to make more money for myself, so I recently signed up for DoorDash to help myself out.
Kiplinger

What to Look for in a Financial Adviser

We all want to reach retirement age confident we have the means to live a comfortable and enjoyable life, and choosing a financial adviser is one of our most critical decisions.
CNET

Bank Overdraft Fees: How They Work and How to Avoid Them

An overdraft fee is a penalty that banks charge when a payment made with a debit card or check exceeds the balance of available funds in the account holder's checking account. Instead of declining a charge, your bank will cover the payment and charge a fee. If you overdraft, you...

