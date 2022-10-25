Read full article on original website
Related
tcnj.edu
New graduate certificate in Professional and UX/UI Writing
The department of Journalism and Professional Writing will be launching a new graduate certificate in Professional and UX/UI, created to entice students who are interested in working in professional communications and high paying specialties. The five-course certificate is set to launch in Fall 2023, led by Professor Kim Pearson. With...
tcnj.edu
School of Nursing partners with Capital Health for mass casualty drill
TCNJ nursing students participated in a mass casualty drill in partnership with Capital Health earlier this month. The drill provided an opportunity for 30 students to see how two different types of hospitals — the community-oriented Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell and the more urban Capital Health Regional Trauma Center — handled an immediate influx of patients from a large-scale trauma event.
Comments / 0