Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Core Scientific’s Bankruptcy Looms With Share Price Slipping 78%
Leading Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Core Scientific has issued a filing that suggests that it may not be able to pull through with debts in the coming months as there is not enough cash flow to service such debts and is, therefore, considering a bankruptcy option. In the hours following this announcement, the shares price of the bitcoin miner tanked significantly.
thecoinrise.com
Elizabeth Warren seeks info from financial agencies on crypto industry ‘revolving door’
Elizabeth Ann Warren, former law professor, questioned the regulators that how long a person is restricted from pursuing employment in a sector they have regulated, through a letter “Clarify Stance on Crypto Hires” with a request of a response by November 7. On October 24, the letter concerning...
thecoinrise.com
SBF confirms FTX exchange’s plans to develop and launch a stablecoin
FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced that the company is planning to introduce its own stablecoin in a recent interview. The billionaire claimed, without revealing any data, that the exchange is “very likely” to develop a stablecoin soon and knows how to handle it. The company will probably follow...
thecoinrise.com
Google reports drop in ad-related income due to ongoing bear market
The ongoing winter market results in lower investment on cryptocurrency advertising, which caused a loss in revenue for Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The company’s advertising-related income was at its lowest in the past ten years. It can be seen as another downturn in the digital asset industry brought by the year-long bear market.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto vesting platform Team Finance faces a bug exploit losing around $14.5M
The list of crypto platforms that have lost millions of dollars’ worth of digital assets to hackers this month has grown by one as Team Finance, a cryptocurrency vesting platform, reported victim to a bug breach. Losing $14.5 million, the company marked itself as the latest victim of the...
thecoinrise.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore Restrict Access to Crypto Credits
After the collapse of a crypto hedge fund which caused a significant loss for investors, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is proposing improved regulations for the industry to better protect users. The regulator has published two consultation papers on proposals for regulatory measures for digital payment tokens (DPTs) and...
thecoinrise.com
Merit Circle is burning $147M worth MC tokens
A decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Merit Circle, decided to burn all tokens resting in the Community Incentives wallet in order to decrease the total supply and thereby increase its value. This operation had been burning tokens once a month, but now it favors mass destruction. 200 million MC tokens altogether...
thecoinrise.com
Costa Rican Lawmaker Submits a New Law That Would Abolish Bitcoin Taxes
Costa Rican lawmakers are currently aiming to decrease cryptocurrency taxes and make their country more digitally oriented. Costa Rican lawmaker Johana Obando recently proposed a bill to remove taxes imposed on bitcoin. The news was announced through Obando’s Twitter page. According to Obando (translated), “the Cryptoassets Market Law (MECA) will...
thecoinrise.com
Fidelity Investments reports massive institutional crypto adoption despite crypto winter
A yearly analysis providing insight into the cryptocurrency market from an industrial standpoint, the portfolio and asset manager Fidelity Investment’s “2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study” was released on October 27. According to the report, the market is presently in a good position to withstand the economic...
thecoinrise.com
Arthur Hayes comments on the latest uptrend in the crypto market
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of the popular derivatives exchange BitMEX, a 2014 founded company gave his explanation for the current upward movement in the crypto industry and presented his thoughts on why Bitcoin and Ethereum are surging. In the past few days, the cryptocurrency market has soared, aiming for the...
thecoinrise.com
Meta’s Metaverse Arm Reports $3.7 Billion Loss in Q3
Meta Platforms Inc, the American social media unicorn, has submitted its third-quarter financial results which ended on September 30. According to the reports from the platform on October 26, its metaverse Reality Labs has recorded a loss of over $3.7 billion while it made a total income of just $285 million. Following this quarter’s loss, Meta’s Reality Labs has recorded over $9.4 billion loss to date.
Comments / 0