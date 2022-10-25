ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Burn ban extended in Vanderburgh County

Residents in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, will be under a burn ban for a while longer. Back on Oct. 21, officials in the county said they were issuing a burn ban for a week due to "unusually" dry conditions, increasing the risks caused by open fires. On Friday, the Vanderburgh County...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

New VPD officer sworn in

The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year

The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Commissioners Meeting Addresses Many Issues

Daviess County will remain under a burn ban for the next week. After a discussion with Scott Myers from Daviess County Emergency Management, the Commissioners agreed to extend the current burn ban for seven more days. The commissioners voiced concern that despite the expected rain, there may not be enough moisture to end the extremely dry conditions. Myers told the commissioners that all county fire chiefs recommended the burn ban be extended. The Daviess County Commissioners awarded bids for 2023 supplies for the County Highway Department. For most items, Highway Superintendent Chris Winkler recommended accepting all bids. This allows the county to get the lowest price based on delivery costs. The Commissiomers agreed to vacate a platted, but never developed, road in the town of Glendale. The Living Water Church requested the road be vacated in order to develop a cemetery around the church. The commissioners did ask that rights of way be checked for utility easements. In other road-related business, the Commissioners received a request from R.E.O., the current owners of the Antioch mine, to allow the closure of CR 200 E for 30 months to allow future mining. The commissioners reviewed a proposed agreement and asked that neighboring landowners be notified before finalizing a decision. In other business, Commissioner Ron Arnold asked to revisit the Code Enforcement Officer position with the City of Washington. The Washington Building Commissioner’s office already handles county building permits and zoning variance requests. The Commissioners would like to revisit the city’s taking over the code enforcement responsibilities. The Commissioners also approved a grant application for CASA and Grounds Superintendent Scott Schnarr’s request to install an automatic sprinkler for the grass and replace some exterior lights at the Government Center. County Auditor Jennifer Welsh also told the Commissioners that Old National Bank, where the County currently invests the County Employees’ Health Savings Accounts, has started to farm out these accounts to an out-of-state entity. Welsh said she had talked to First Federal, German American, and Springs Valley banks. The Commissioner approved the move of the accounts to Springs Valley Bank. Springs Valley proposed to pay the highest interest rate, in addition to waiving all transfer fees. Welsh also announced that due to fire damage at the Ruritan Club in Montgomery, the voting location for the Barr 1 precinct will now be the old Stop and Sea building in Montgomery.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Governor Eric Holcomb visits Warrick County

NEWBURGH — Last year, Governor Eric Holcomb stopped in at the Friedman Park event center in Newburgh for the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. This year, he returned to the exact same spot to once again join the Chamber of Commerce for a conversation and a meal with its members.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Parks Department Wants To Hear From Public

The Evansville Parks Department is hosting an open house to get public comment on the parks master plan. The event will be today from 4pm to 7pm at CK Newsome Center. The Parks Department is updating its five-year plan and is interested in hearing from parks users for what programs they’d like to have happen.
WEHT/WTVW

Heated discussion wraps with new Evansville ward maps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council approved some changes to new city ward maps Monday night, changing five of the six wards after a heated discussion. The map, introduced by Zac Heronemus, passed by a 7 to 2 vote with Republican at large Councilman Ron Beane joining the six Democrat majority. Justin Elpers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school

Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Spencer County Sheriff candidates discuss platforms

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of our ongoing election coverage, 14 News sat down with Spencer County Sheriff candidates Kelli Reinke and Sherri Heichelbech. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. This comes after Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville to begin loose leaf collection in November

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville’s Public Works Department will begin loose leaf collection November 14. Officials say loose leaves will be collected on the same day as the customer’s trash pickup. The cycle will continue until four complete passes are made throughout the city, as long as weather is favorable. City officials note bagged leaves […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

More pickleball courts anticipated in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As pickleball soars in popularity, so does its local interest. The Henderson City Commission meeting was a full house as many requested the city to expand their pickleball courts. Two people with the Henderson pickleball group talked to the commission Tuesday night about the growing popularity of the sport. The commission […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy