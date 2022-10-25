Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Burn ban extended in Vanderburgh County
Residents in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, will be under a burn ban for a while longer. Back on Oct. 21, officials in the county said they were issuing a burn ban for a week due to "unusually" dry conditions, increasing the risks caused by open fires. On Friday, the Vanderburgh County...
vincennespbs.org
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
wevv.com
League Stadium in Huntingburg is going through renovations
League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana is installing new seating. It's the first such renovations since 1991.
wevv.com
New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year
The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Commissioners Meeting Addresses Many Issues
Daviess County will remain under a burn ban for the next week. After a discussion with Scott Myers from Daviess County Emergency Management, the Commissioners agreed to extend the current burn ban for seven more days. The commissioners voiced concern that despite the expected rain, there may not be enough moisture to end the extremely dry conditions. Myers told the commissioners that all county fire chiefs recommended the burn ban be extended. The Daviess County Commissioners awarded bids for 2023 supplies for the County Highway Department. For most items, Highway Superintendent Chris Winkler recommended accepting all bids. This allows the county to get the lowest price based on delivery costs. The Commissiomers agreed to vacate a platted, but never developed, road in the town of Glendale. The Living Water Church requested the road be vacated in order to develop a cemetery around the church. The commissioners did ask that rights of way be checked for utility easements. In other road-related business, the Commissioners received a request from R.E.O., the current owners of the Antioch mine, to allow the closure of CR 200 E for 30 months to allow future mining. The commissioners reviewed a proposed agreement and asked that neighboring landowners be notified before finalizing a decision. In other business, Commissioner Ron Arnold asked to revisit the Code Enforcement Officer position with the City of Washington. The Washington Building Commissioner’s office already handles county building permits and zoning variance requests. The Commissioners would like to revisit the city’s taking over the code enforcement responsibilities. The Commissioners also approved a grant application for CASA and Grounds Superintendent Scott Schnarr’s request to install an automatic sprinkler for the grass and replace some exterior lights at the Government Center. County Auditor Jennifer Welsh also told the Commissioners that Old National Bank, where the County currently invests the County Employees’ Health Savings Accounts, has started to farm out these accounts to an out-of-state entity. Welsh said she had talked to First Federal, German American, and Springs Valley banks. The Commissioner approved the move of the accounts to Springs Valley Bank. Springs Valley proposed to pay the highest interest rate, in addition to waiving all transfer fees. Welsh also announced that due to fire damage at the Ruritan Club in Montgomery, the voting location for the Barr 1 precinct will now be the old Stop and Sea building in Montgomery.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
warricknews.com
Governor Eric Holcomb visits Warrick County
NEWBURGH — Last year, Governor Eric Holcomb stopped in at the Friedman Park event center in Newburgh for the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. This year, he returned to the exact same spot to once again join the Chamber of Commerce for a conversation and a meal with its members.
hot96.com
Parks Department Wants To Hear From Public
The Evansville Parks Department is hosting an open house to get public comment on the parks master plan. The event will be today from 4pm to 7pm at CK Newsome Center. The Parks Department is updating its five-year plan and is interested in hearing from parks users for what programs they’d like to have happen.
Heated discussion wraps with new Evansville ward maps
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council approved some changes to new city ward maps Monday night, changing five of the six wards after a heated discussion. The map, introduced by Zac Heronemus, passed by a 7 to 2 vote with Republican at large Councilman Ron Beane joining the six Democrat majority. Justin Elpers […]
wevv.com
Evansville Parks Department invites community to comment on 5-year Master Plan
The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for feedback on its proposed 5-year Master Plan. The parks department's latest efforts to gather community input comes in the form of an event that's taking place at the CK Newsome Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
wevv.com
McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school
Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
Evansville nonprofit celebrates rebranding anniversary
(WEHT) - Building Blocks in downtown Evansville is celebrating the anniversary of their rebrand as well as a successful first booth at the Fall Festival.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
wevv.com
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
14news.com
Spencer County Sheriff candidates discuss platforms
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of our ongoing election coverage, 14 News sat down with Spencer County Sheriff candidates Kelli Reinke and Sherri Heichelbech. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. This comes after Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.
Madisonville to begin loose leaf collection in November
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville’s Public Works Department will begin loose leaf collection November 14. Officials say loose leaves will be collected on the same day as the customer’s trash pickup. The cycle will continue until four complete passes are made throughout the city, as long as weather is favorable. City officials note bagged leaves […]
More pickleball courts anticipated in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As pickleball soars in popularity, so does its local interest. The Henderson City Commission meeting was a full house as many requested the city to expand their pickleball courts. Two people with the Henderson pickleball group talked to the commission Tuesday night about the growing popularity of the sport. The commission […]
Reserving a Shelter at One of Owensboro’s Parks Just Got Much Easier
Owensboro Parks and Recreation is about to make reserving a a shelter in one of our city parks much easier. Starting on Monday, November 7th, you'll be able to reserve a shelter for your 2023 event ONLINE!. Historically, reservations for one of Owensboro's six park shelters have been taken in...
14news.com
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
