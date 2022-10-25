Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: The Central Oregon Trail Alliance
Have you ever wondered how the hundreds of miles of mountain bike trails around Central Oregon get built?. Is it just a few people who go out in the woods with some shovels and beers? Think again. The Central Oregon Trail Alliance, also known as COTA, is celebrating 30 years...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ People are getting too close to the Sunriver swans
Sunriver Nature Center reports an increase of visitors getting too close to the famous trumpeter swans. “They’re easy to approach and get close to, so people think it would be a great photo opportunity or they think it would be okay to touch the swans,” said Kelli Newmann, Program Director for Sunriver Nature Center.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Baking lefse: Bend church continues 106-year Norwegian tradition
This week, a group from Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend is carrying on a tradition started more than a hundred years ago, in the form of a Norwegian delicacy. Congregants have taken one week almost every year since 1916 to make Norwegian lefse, a flat potato bread, to eventually sell and raise money for charity.
centraloregondaily.com
OSU Cascades to host 2-day public symposium on Great Basin history
Portland, OR — The Oregon Historical Society, in partnership with the Deschutes County Historical Society and members of the Burns Paiute Tribe and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Indians, is hosting a two-day, public symposium on the history of humans in the Great Basin region in Oregon, featuring talks by tribal knowledge-holders, anthropologists, and archaeologists.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: The Ghost of George Brosterhous
If you’ve ever driven through Downtown Bend, you’ve seen the work of the Brosterhous brothers. They were some of the first construction contractors in town, building many familiar landmarks. Sadly, the Historical Museum was the place where George Brosterhous took his final breath – or so we thought....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Icy roads cause spike in accidents Wednesday morning
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) saw an increase in accidents Wednesday morning. The icy road conditions made early-morning driving a little less safe, leading to five accidents. “Make sure your car is in good working order. Make sure you have good tires on your car, and make sure...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1-on-1 with Bend mayoral candidates Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper
Current City of Bend councilor Melanie Kebler and former Councilor Chris Piper are both on the ballot for Bend Mayor. Central Oregon Daily’s Morgan Gwynn sat down with the two candidates to learn more about how they plan to lead Bend if elected. Why are they running for Bend...
centraloregondaily.com
Central Electric Cooperative seeks applicants for Washington, D.C. Youth Tour
Central Electric Cooperative in Redmond announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for its 2023 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour program. Two high school juniors will be selected for an all-expense paid trip to the nation’s capital next June, visiting sites like Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall, the Washington Monument, Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend cougar ‘showing no fear of humans’ shot, killed by police
Police shot and killed a cougar that was spotted in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday after officials said it was showing behavior that may have put people in danger. Bend Police say a cougar was first spotted about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on NW 3rd Street and Portland Avenue. Community service officers who responded found a dead deer in the backyard of a nearby home. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife removed the deer and posted warning signs about a cougar in the area.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD to partner with St. Charles for drug take-back event on Saturday
The Bend Police Department and St. Charles will hold a drive-thru drug take back event in front of the department’s headquarters next Saturday, Oct. 29. The goal is to get medications out of homes and keep them from polluting the environment. Drugs like liquids, pills, patches or over the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes Co. Commissioner race: Schmidt, Adair on the issues
One of the Deschutes County Commissioner races voters will decide on in less than two weeks is between incumbent Patti Adair and challenger Morgan Schmidt. Central Oregon Daily News recently had a chance to sit down with each of them one-on-one to discuss the issues. “Housing is top of the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Candidates for Bend City Council and mayor tackle issues during forum
A forum was held Wednesday night for people to hear from the two candidates for Bend Mayor and three people running for Bend City Council Position 6. Current city councilor Melanie Kebler and former city councilor Chris Piper are running in the mayoral race while Mike Riley, Rick Johns, and Julia Brown are in the running for city council.
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
centraloregondaily.com
2 students in custody after reports of firearm at Crook County High School
Two students were taken into custody at Crook County High School when a student was reported carrying a firearm, according to Crook County School District. Just after 1 p.m., Prineville Police responded to the school after another student saw the firearm and reported it to school staff. According to Crook...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Bend man in critical condition after hit-and-run; Looking for driver
Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who left a 76-year-old Bend man with life-threatening injuries and in critical condition. Police say it happened around 9:31 p.m. Thursday night at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street. While the cause...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Bend man arrested after threatening mini-mart with handgun
A Bend man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threatened employees at a mini-mart with a handgun, according to Bend Police. Police arrived at Chevron Circle K on NE Hwy 20 just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun. Witnesses said he threatened employees...
Comments / 0