Police shot and killed a cougar that was spotted in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday after officials said it was showing behavior that may have put people in danger. Bend Police say a cougar was first spotted about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on NW 3rd Street and Portland Avenue. Community service officers who responded found a dead deer in the backyard of a nearby home. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife removed the deer and posted warning signs about a cougar in the area.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO