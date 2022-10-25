NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
04-07-13-20-30
(four, seven, thirteen, twenty, thirty)
Lucky For Life
17-30-40-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-5-4
(six, five, four)
Pick 3 Evening
2-1-5
(two, one, five)
Pick 4 Day
1-1-6-9
(one, one, six, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
5-4-6-9
(five, four, six, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
