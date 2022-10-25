ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Nets owner says disappointed in Irving's support of 'anti-Semitic' film

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he was "disappointed" that guard Kyrie Irving used social media to draw attention to a film based on a book "full of anti-Semitic disinformation." "I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted on Friday.
