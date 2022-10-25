Yesterday's price may not be today's price as Spotify is considering raising U.S. subscription prices. According to a Business Insider report, published on Wednesday (Oct. 26), Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek reportedly said on Tuesday (Oct. 25) that he would like to increase the subscription price for its users. "Mostly to the [U.S.]-based price increases, it is one of the things that we would like to do, and this is a conversation we will have in light of these recent developments with our label partners," Ek reportedly told reporters during the earnings call.

