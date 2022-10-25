Read full article on original website
15 TV Episodes That Were So Controversial, They've Been Censored Or Scrubbed From Air
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine. The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Bests ‘Encanto’ For Biggest Streaming Movie Debut
Hocus Pocus 2 has put a spell on viewers. On October 27, Variety reported that has bested a major record set by none other than Encanto. In their findings, they discovered that Hocus Pocus 2 now owns the record of the biggest streaming movie debut of all time. The family-friendly...
Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe Talk "The White Lotus" Season 2 And NGL, I'm Both Turned On And Afraid
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
How I’m Learning to be a Manager From ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000′
Learning Management Skills from 'Mystery Science Theater 3000'. The Minnesota-produced Mystery Science Theater 3000 was a kind of movie review comedy TV show. They also explored old educational short films that are a fascinating window into the past and are sometimes very informative. One short that I learned a lot...
How Many Cases Has Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Actually Solved?
Fans of Netflix's revived series Unsolved Mysteries were surprised when Season 3 launched Oct. 18 on the streaming giant, two years since Season 2 aired. The third season will consist of nine episodes, dropping three at a time, with the final set premiering Nov. 1. This season consists of a...
The battle for Highgate: George Michael’s old house at centre of face off over ‘resort for super-rich
Tensions over old and new money ride high in the historic London enclave, where a makeover of the star’s former Grade II-listed home is under way
Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers
In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert
Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Jules Bass, Producer of Classics ‘Frosty’ and ‘Rudolph’, Dies at 87
Jules Bass is responsible for some of the all-time greatest Christmas specials ever made. Although he’s passed away, his work will live on. Jules Bass worked on classics like The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. While he's perhaps most well-known for that body of work, he was also a composer and lyricist. He also co-directed and produced a little series called Thundercats with Arthur Rankin Jr.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash
Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
Kevin Feige Reveals What Connects Everything in MCU Phase 4
Marvel’s Phase 4 can feel a little disjointed depending on your perspective. That’s why it's helpful that Kevin Feige explained how it all works out. People have a few gripes about Phase 4 and the state of the MCU in general right now, but hopefully, those are on their way to being fixed.
BTS Fan More Upset About Lost Photo Card than Stolen Phone
"I'm a bartender and I had my phone sat out on the bar and this man stole my f---ing phone," this TikTok user began in her viral story time posted Oct. 25. But more importantly, her "f---ing Min Yoongi photo card got stolen." Min Yoongi is the real name of...
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Spotify Considers Raising U.S. Subscription Prices – Report
Yesterday's price may not be today's price as Spotify is considering raising U.S. subscription prices. According to a Business Insider report, published on Wednesday (Oct. 26), Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek reportedly said on Tuesday (Oct. 25) that he would like to increase the subscription price for its users. "Mostly to the [U.S.]-based price increases, it is one of the things that we would like to do, and this is a conversation we will have in light of these recent developments with our label partners," Ek reportedly told reporters during the earnings call.
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation
Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
