Springville, UT

ksl.com

Littering incident in Provo ends in assault on police officers

PROVO — A simple littering incident ended with a man allegedly throwing softball-sized rocks at police and being tazed by officers. Francisco Antonio-Mishenko, 42, of Mesa, Arizona, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and littering, an infraction.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Stolen truck involved in serious crash in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized after a stolen truck ran a red light and collided with another car on Wednesday evening, police said. Salt Lake City police said an officer saw a tan Ford pickup near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m., and after running the license plate, realized the truck had been stolen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Spanning Two Counties

On Oct. 25, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a stolen vehicle possibly in the Scipio area. Deputies responded and located the stolen vehicle. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and a pursuit was initiated. The driver fled north into Juab County to the Mills area. Deputies from Juab County and Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol also assisted in the pursuit. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short distance away. Shane Poulson, age 29 of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and escape from custody.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
People

Utah Babysitter Claimed Infant Stopped Breathing in Crib. Then She Was Charged with Murder

Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with murder and currently being held without bond A Utah babysitter has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old girl, according to online jail records. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday and remains in Salt Lake County Jail without bond, records show. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's Taylorsville home on a report of an unresponsive infant, identified as Aitana Aguilar, according to charging documents obtained by...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
