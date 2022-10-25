On Oct. 25, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a stolen vehicle possibly in the Scipio area. Deputies responded and located the stolen vehicle. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and a pursuit was initiated. The driver fled north into Juab County to the Mills area. Deputies from Juab County and Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol also assisted in the pursuit. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short distance away. Shane Poulson, age 29 of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and escape from custody.

