Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
Man charged after high-speed chase in stolen car, escaping police custody in hospital
A Utah County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle through Millard and Juab Counties on Monday, Oct. 25.
ksl.com
Littering incident in Provo ends in assault on police officers
PROVO — A simple littering incident ended with a man allegedly throwing softball-sized rocks at police and being tazed by officers. Francisco Antonio-Mishenko, 42, of Mesa, Arizona, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and littering, an infraction.
West Valley man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack
A West Valley man has been charged after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals with a hammer last Saturday. Oct. 22.
ksl.com
Riverton man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sandy road rage shooting
SANDY — A suspected road rage confrontation between two drivers on I-15 led to a fatal shooting in front of a gas station just off the freeway Wednesday. Rodrigo A. Monroy, 32, of Riverton, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.
ksl.com
Man fleeing from police in Bountiful arrested for 2nd time in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of trying to steal items from a Bountiful store was arrested in Salt Lake City following several slow-speed chases with police and assistance from a bystander. The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was arrested...
ksl.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
ksl.com
Stolen truck involved in serious crash in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized after a stolen truck ran a red light and collided with another car on Wednesday evening, police said. Salt Lake City police said an officer saw a tan Ford pickup near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m., and after running the license plate, realized the truck had been stolen.
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man arrested following police pursuit in Millard, Juab counties
SCIPIO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Utah County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Millard and Juab counties in a stolen vehicle. Shane Poulson, of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen...
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Sandy road rage incident identified as loving father, husband
One person is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman arrested for attempted assault of a West Jordan police officer
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing the scene of a police investigation. Her attempt to flee resulted in the near assault of a West Jordan police officer. West Jordan Police received a call about a disorderly individual on Saturday....
kjzz.com
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
KSLTV
Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase
SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
midutahradio.com
Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Spanning Two Counties
On Oct. 25, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a stolen vehicle possibly in the Scipio area. Deputies responded and located the stolen vehicle. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and a pursuit was initiated. The driver fled north into Juab County to the Mills area. Deputies from Juab County and Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol also assisted in the pursuit. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short distance away. Shane Poulson, age 29 of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and escape from custody.
ksl.com
Man threw hot coffee at McDonald's employee because order was too slow, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who apparently became upset because he thought his order was taking too long was arrested Monday after throwing hot coffee at a fast food employee, police said. The alleged assault happened in the drive-thru line at McDonald's, 210 W. 500 South, about 6:45...
Utah Babysitter Claimed Infant Stopped Breathing in Crib. Then She Was Charged with Murder
Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with murder and currently being held without bond A Utah babysitter has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old girl, according to online jail records. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday and remains in Salt Lake County Jail without bond, records show. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's Taylorsville home on a report of an unresponsive infant, identified as Aitana Aguilar, according to charging documents obtained by...
kslnewsradio.com
Lawyers attempt to keep suspect’s statements private, judge overrules
PROVO, Utah — A man who is accused of hitting and killing two 3-year-old boys with his vehicle earlier this year in Eagle Mountain suffered a setback in court Tuesday. Lawyers for Kent Cody Barlow argued Tuesday in court to have his statements made to police made private. While...
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
ksl.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City. The crash happened near the intersection of 400 South and 400 West. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mark Wian said it appears the woman was not in a designated crossing walk and was crossing traffic against the traffic lights.
kslnewsradio.com
Taylorsville babysitter arrested for allegedly causing death of baby
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 47-year-old Taylorsville babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female infant on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a probable cause statement. At the time of the incident,...
Comments / 0