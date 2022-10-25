The racial wealth gap between Black and White Americans is getting wider, but there is something Black people can do to help close it; invest in Black businesses. The Black Information Network reports data from the Black Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) shows that while White Americans hold 13 times more wealth than Black Americans when it comes to the median wealth gap between Black and White business owners the gap between White Americans drops to just three times more wealth.

