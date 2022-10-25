ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices

Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
uschamber.com

Administration Actions to Limit Pricing Strategies Will Result in Higher Prices, Less Choice for Consumers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement regarding the Administration’s decision to continue questioning business pricing strategies. “Consumers and businesses in the free market, not the government, should determine the price of goods and services. Subjectively...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Americans cut back on groceries because of inflation

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that inflation is causing most Americans to cut back at the grocery store. Morning Consult released the survey results, which showed that 82% of American shoppers report trying to save on groceries in the last month because of inflation with more and more Americans simply buying less at the store.
Black Enterprise

Investing In Black Businesses Could Be The Key To Closing the Racial Wealth Gap

The racial wealth gap between Black and White Americans is getting wider, but there is something Black people can do to help close it; invest in Black businesses. The Black Information Network reports data from the Black Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) shows that while White Americans hold 13 times more wealth than Black Americans when it comes to the median wealth gap between Black and White business owners the gap between White Americans drops to just three times more wealth.
NPR

The Beigie Awards: Inflation, refrigeration and apple cultivation

In last week's Beige Book, the twelve Federal Reserve branches offered an anecdotal summary of the most important issues shaping our economy: high inflation, a tight labor market ... and reduced demand for apple exports? As summer fades into autumn, we look at how the iconic fall fruit's harvest is being affected by forces at the *core* of the global economy.
theindustry.fashion

Two thirds to cut back on Christmas to cope with cost-of-living rises

More than two thirds of UK adults are planning to cut back on their shopping this Christmas due to the cost of living, a survey suggests. Despite spending the last two Christmases under social restrictions, some 75% of adults are not planning a “big celebration” and 70% are cutting back on last year, the poll for Accenture found.
swineweb.com

Don’t Underestimate Inflation in Your Forecast Model, By Steve Malakowsky from Compeer Financial

A lot of variables go into calculating cost of production. Besides your standard list of inputs, have you also included the cost of inflation? Inflation is running over 8% year-to-date. Interest costs are increasing, and there’s uncertainty around basis levels with feed input costs. Now, more than ever, it’s important to look at revising your forecast, at least quarterly, or when there is a major change with your input costs.

