Is your fixed broadband bill about to go up? How to protect yourself from inflation-busting rate hikes
Inflation has caused the sharpest rise in food prices in the UK in 40 years, the latest official figures show. But it’s not just food costs that are soaring – or energy prices, for that matter. Consumer price inflation could also impact bills for services like internet and mobile phones.
How High of a Pay Raise You Need To Fight Inflation — And How To Ask For It
As inflation and cost-of-living expenses continue to soar across the United States, workers are stepping up and asking for pay raises to offset costs. Exactly how much of a salary increase should an...
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
Low-income families to lose out ‘if benefits rise is not calculated by inflation’
Gains from the cut in national insurance (NI) for low-income families could be dwarfed by inflation if the Government decides to raise benefits in line with wages rather than inflation. According to research from Child Poverty Action Group and Action for Children, a family with two children earning less than...
What Americans Are Cutting to Fight Inflation
Inflation worries have started to turn into a panic, and many Americans see no way out.
uschamber.com
Administration Actions to Limit Pricing Strategies Will Result in Higher Prices, Less Choice for Consumers
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement regarding the Administration’s decision to continue questioning business pricing strategies. “Consumers and businesses in the free market, not the government, should determine the price of goods and services. Subjectively...
thecentersquare.com
Americans cut back on groceries because of inflation
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that inflation is causing most Americans to cut back at the grocery store. Morning Consult released the survey results, which showed that 82% of American shoppers report trying to save on groceries in the last month because of inflation with more and more Americans simply buying less at the store.
Investing In Black Businesses Could Be The Key To Closing the Racial Wealth Gap
The racial wealth gap between Black and White Americans is getting wider, but there is something Black people can do to help close it; invest in Black businesses. The Black Information Network reports data from the Black Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) shows that while White Americans hold 13 times more wealth than Black Americans when it comes to the median wealth gap between Black and White business owners the gap between White Americans drops to just three times more wealth.
NPR
The Beigie Awards: Inflation, refrigeration and apple cultivation
In last week's Beige Book, the twelve Federal Reserve branches offered an anecdotal summary of the most important issues shaping our economy: high inflation, a tight labor market ... and reduced demand for apple exports? As summer fades into autumn, we look at how the iconic fall fruit's harvest is being affected by forces at the *core* of the global economy.
theindustry.fashion
Two thirds to cut back on Christmas to cope with cost-of-living rises
More than two thirds of UK adults are planning to cut back on their shopping this Christmas due to the cost of living, a survey suggests. Despite spending the last two Christmases under social restrictions, some 75% of adults are not planning a “big celebration” and 70% are cutting back on last year, the poll for Accenture found.
swineweb.com
Don’t Underestimate Inflation in Your Forecast Model, By Steve Malakowsky from Compeer Financial
A lot of variables go into calculating cost of production. Besides your standard list of inputs, have you also included the cost of inflation? Inflation is running over 8% year-to-date. Interest costs are increasing, and there’s uncertainty around basis levels with feed input costs. Now, more than ever, it’s important to look at revising your forecast, at least quarterly, or when there is a major change with your input costs.
htrends.com
Ask the Expert: Impacts of Hurricane Ian on Property Insurance Renewals for Hotels and Clubs - By Joel Brand
With all the news surrounding inflation in the United States, consumer and business costs (as in all the costs of doing business such as taxes, wages and supplies) have increased in 2022. What else do clubs and hotels need to consider, especially as budget season is upon us? One word: insurance.
Report: Majority of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, struggling with inflation
(The Center Square) – Newly released economic survey data shows two out of three Americans are living paycheck to paycheck as they deal with rising costs. The research and data group PYMNTS surveyed nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers for the report, which found that two out of three Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.
