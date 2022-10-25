Read full article on original website
Related
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Haley Stevens for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District
Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Haley Stevens to represent Michigan’s Eleventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Congresswoman...
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Jim Bognet for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District
Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Jim Bognet to represent Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Jim Bognet...
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Anthony D'Esposito for New York’s 4th Congressional District
Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Anthony D'Esposito to represent New York’s Fourth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “A...
Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, AP source says; SF DA says suspect made it to 2nd floor of SF home
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
uschamber.com
We Can’t Stand Still: Why Manufacturers Need a Bold Trade Agenda
What are the benefits of trade and trade agreements for the United States? As noted earlier in this series, the world is charging ahead in pursuit of new market-opening trade agreements, while Washington policymakers have been sitting on the sidelines. In that context, it’s worth taking a moment to assess...
uschamber.com
NLRB Attack On Free Speech at Odds with the Supreme Court
On October 26, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed an unfair labor practice charge against the CEO of Amazon. In interviews earlier this year, Andy Jassy suggested that workers should have “direct connections with their managers,” instead of through an intermediary like a union, and that workers might be better off “without a union.”
Comments / 0