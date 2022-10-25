ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
B.Karl

Opinion: Finances and the gray divorce: recovery isn’t as easy for women

This is the second article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Many may ask, “Why finances first?”, and I completely understand the question as I learned the answer the hard way. Without money, nothing else can come first. You can’t take care of yourself — physically, mentally, or emotionally. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs requires money.
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: I’m Desperate for Money, but My Boyfriend Loathes My Side Gig

My live-in boyfriend and I both work. He makes about two to three times more than I do. I love my job, but it’s not making me enough money. I get very anxious about bills and expenses, even though my boyfriend helps with the bills. He pays half of each bill we share, and he is usually fine with paying for other things we need. I am feeling the need to make more money for myself, so I recently signed up for DoorDash to help myself out.
Kiplinger

What to Look for in a Financial Adviser

We all want to reach retirement age confident we have the means to live a comfortable and enjoyable life, and choosing a financial adviser is one of our most critical decisions.
getnews.info

Goldman Lampe Private Bank announces tightening clients onboarding procedures.

Goldman Lampe Private Bank, with headquarters in Ras al Khaimah, UAE, is a world leader private banking services provider. With numerous of awards in 2022 for integrating cryptocurrency exchange solutions within internet banking and offering crypto term deposits., the institution became one of the most innovative HNWI banks. The bank...

