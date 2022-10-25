My live-in boyfriend and I both work. He makes about two to three times more than I do. I love my job, but it’s not making me enough money. I get very anxious about bills and expenses, even though my boyfriend helps with the bills. He pays half of each bill we share, and he is usually fine with paying for other things we need. I am feeling the need to make more money for myself, so I recently signed up for DoorDash to help myself out.

23 DAYS AGO