lulaMar
4d ago
Why are they complicating things. Simple, what PUB and the leaders of Brownsville need to do is return the money to the customers. What’s so hard about that?
KRGV
City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
kurv.com
Texas Appeals Court Rules Against Penitas In Dispute Over Polling Location
The City of Penitas is vowing to continue its fight to have a polling station put at the city’s public library. That vow came after the state’s 13th Court of Appeals ruled against the city Thursday. Penitas officials had been seeking an order to stop early voting in...
riograndeguardian.com
Anchor tenant announced for Weslaco’s second industrial park
WESLACO, Texas – The anchor tenant for Weslaco’s eagerly-anticipated second industrial park has been announced. Glazer’s Beer & Beverage (GBB) is a wholesale alcoholic beverage distribution company with seven locations in Texas, two in Arkansas, and one in Louisiana. The company formally announced plans to build a...
Edinburg detention officer charged with slapping teen
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg detention officer was arrested and placed on leave without pay after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old, according to a City of Edinburg news release. Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested Saturday morning. Edinburg police say Guerra is accused of slapping the teen on Oct. 3 while he was in […]
utrgvrider.com
Man sentenced for murder over money owed on rooster fights
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights. Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty […]
progresstimes.net
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
‘Historic’ port expansion will improve trade, air quality in RGV, officials say
An $83 million bridge expansion of a key port of entry in the Rio Grande Valley began Wednesday, and officials say it will help to increase trade travel from Mexico, and improve the air quality of the region because it will lessen wait times and smog at another nearby bridge.
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
KRGV
Brownsville native challenging Paxton in Texas General Attorney race
The race for Texas Attorney General is looking like it will be a close one. Democrat Rochelle Garza is going up against incumbent Ken Paxton. A recent poll shows Paxton with a slight 2% lead over Garza. In the Texas Attorney General race, Garza is trying to become the first...
Bond set at $1M in fatal shooting in rural Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 39-year-old Edinburg man’s bond was set at $1 million Friday in connection to a homicide in rural Edinburg earlier this week. Alphia Howard Slough was charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Slough turned himself in and was arrested at […]
KRGV
Brownsville police: Scammers claim to be law enforcement, demand money over Zelle and Cash App
Brownsville police are warning the public about scammers impersonating law enforcement over the phone. Police say the scammer will call and claim they are with law enforcement before letting the person know a warrant is out for their arrest. The scammer will demand payment with Zelle, Cash App, or gift...
Lucky ducky owners reunited with rare pet that drew birders to Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a couple weeks, a rare mandarin duck drew people in flocks to Pendleton Park. Colorful and splashy, he waddled, swam and preened before birders and photographers who came to sneak a peek of the exotic fowl before it had a chance to fly off — or rather, to duck out. […]
KRGV
Valley law enforcement agencies holding drug take back events on Saturday
Several law enforcement agencies across the Valley are participating in a drug take-back initiative on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations across the Valley, the public can dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications. The events are part of the DEA's biannual National Prescription Drug...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
kurv.com
Law Enforcement Warns Parents About Fentanyl Ahead Of Halloween
Law enforcement officers are warning parents about the dangers of fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Members of the DEA, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Cameron County D.A.’s Office talked about the drug yesterday at an event in Brownsville. Their message to parents was to inspect all candy their children receive to ensure their safety.
PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 40 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 40 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. The people...
