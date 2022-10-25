Read full article on original website
Related
Anxiety Advice About Job
I am needing to rant and am also looking for advice. I have generalized anxiety disorder and depression. I do see a therapist and counselor. I left my job of 6 years taking care of someone in their home because I started worrying about my future career (that patient went in and out of the hospital a lot which left me without work while they were in the hospital).
Is Tiktok the New Dr. Google?
Specializes in NICU/Mental Health/Yoga. Has 10 years experience. Tiktok has taken the world by storm. According to ABC news, 40% of the Gen Z population (ages 7-22) is using Tiktok as their search engine. This makes me wonder, is the GenZ demographic using Tiktok also as their main source to get their medical advice?
Suicide Risk Assessment
In our EMR (Cerner) on admission, there is a Suicide risk assessment area in which we fill out. OK fine, but do we really have to chart the suicide risk assessment on every patient every shift? It seems ridiculous to me. Yes, if we identify someone who is at risk (of depression, anxiety, psych issues I can see it), but to ask a patient these questions every 12 hours and chart on it every 12 hours for the duration of their stay is silly. I can also see if there is a change in demeanor or condition. Our hospital (and the only one in our system of hospitals to implement it) wants us to do just that. Is this a thing?
