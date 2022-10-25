In our EMR (Cerner) on admission, there is a Suicide risk assessment area in which we fill out. OK fine, but do we really have to chart the suicide risk assessment on every patient every shift? It seems ridiculous to me. Yes, if we identify someone who is at risk (of depression, anxiety, psych issues I can see it), but to ask a patient these questions every 12 hours and chart on it every 12 hours for the duration of their stay is silly. I can also see if there is a change in demeanor or condition. Our hospital (and the only one in our system of hospitals to implement it) wants us to do just that. Is this a thing?

1 DAY AGO