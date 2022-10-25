City of Alexandria Announces New Speed Limit Reductions on the West End

The City of Alexandria will implement new speed limits on select corridors this fall.

City Manager Jim Parajon has approved a unanimous recommendation from the City’s Traffic and Parking Board to reduce the following speed limits in Alexandria:

North Beauregard Street (Entire Length). Reduce the posted speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour and reduce the school zone speed limits from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

West Braddock Road (North Beauregard Street to Quaker Lane). Reduce the posted speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour and reduce the school zone speed limits from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

North Howard Street (Lynn House Driveway to Braddock Road). Reduce the school zone speed limit on North Howard Street from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

Seminary Road (Kenmore Avenue to North Pickett Street). Reduce the school zone speed limit from 25 to 15 miles per hour.

King Street (Radford Street to Quincy Street). Install a new 15 mile per hour school zone speed limit.

Through outreach for the Vision Zero Action Plan, the Alexandria Mobility Plan, Safe Routes to School Program, and Alex311, the City has heard from residents and neighborhood groups across Alexandria that vehicle speed is a major concern and that additional City action is desired to mitigate these issues. As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Vision Zero Work Plan, the City has committed to enhancing roadway safety by reducing vehicle speeds.

Speed is a critical factor in how often crashes occur and how severe those crashes are. Collectively, there have been over 500 crashes on these corridors since 2015, including over 20 fatal or severe crashes. Over 250 people have been injured in crashes during this time. Most recently, a fatal crash occurred on North Beauregard Street in August 2022. According to the Federal Highway Administration, speed limit changes alone can lead to measurable declines in speed and crashes.

National guidance encourages local governments to set appropriate speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users. This is especially important in urban areas where people walk, bike, and drive. The likelihood of a person being killed or seriously injured when struck at 35 miles per hour is significantly higher than if that person is struck at 25 miles per hour or 15 miles per hour.

Slower speed limits can save lives and support the City’s adopted Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries. Reducing vehicle speeds near schools can improve safety for students and encourage more families to walk or bike to school.

For more information on the City’s Vision Zero Program, visit alexandriava.gov/VisionZero.

