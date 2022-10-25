ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Why Does South Dakota, Nebraska, and the Rest of the Midwest Eat Cinnamon Rolls With Chili?

When the weather turns cold, it's soup weather. I made a big pot of chili in my Instant Pot because let's face it, there is no such thing as a "small" pot of chili. When I was a kid, we had chili a lot at my house because my dad loved chili. We weren't fancy. We didn't put cheese or any fixings on our chili and we ate it with saltine crackers, but never a cinnamon roll.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
voting in South Dakota

To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?

When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day

Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
