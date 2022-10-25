Read full article on original website
This Might Just Be the Best Ranch in all of South Dakota
It sprawls over a massive 47,000 acres and has some of the best amenities of any ranch in the country. This South Dakota Ranch (and we're not talking about the dressing) has some majestic scenery, and it's also home to some of the best hunting and fishing in the entire nation.
Why Does South Dakota, Nebraska, and the Rest of the Midwest Eat Cinnamon Rolls With Chili?
When the weather turns cold, it's soup weather. I made a big pot of chili in my Instant Pot because let's face it, there is no such thing as a "small" pot of chili. When I was a kid, we had chili a lot at my house because my dad loved chili. We weren't fancy. We didn't put cheese or any fixings on our chili and we ate it with saltine crackers, but never a cinnamon roll.
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to visit this hidden spot, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?
If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Would Your Odds Increase If You Purchased A Lottery Ticket In Minnesota?
Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on...
Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?. Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?
When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day
Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings
Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you. Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
The History behind Iowa’s Halloween Alternative: ‘Beggars’ Night’
When Halloween falls on a Monday like it does this year, a lot of parents will send their kids out Sunday night, with buckets in hand, to do a little early 'trick or treating'. But the concept of heading out on October 30th in search of candy, instead of the...
