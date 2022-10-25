76ers (-1) at Bulls: O/U 219.5. After going 9-0 in my last nine NBA picks, how will I follow that up? With a fade of my favorite team. Joel Embiid is 11-0 on the ML and 9-2 ATS (81.8%) versus the Bulls in his career. He was rested last night for this matchup and I wonder why.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO