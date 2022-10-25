Read full article on original website
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
Gov. Whitmer: $23 million investment aims to start and expand childcare businesses
LANSING, Mich. – On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that childcare entrepreneurs will soon be able to apply for start-up grants. Officials say the $23 million dollar in funding is part of Caring for Mi Future—a bold plan to open or expand 1,000 new childcare programs by the end of 2024.
Michigan Republican Party files suit against City of Flint regarding election inspectors
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Republican Party has filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed to appoint an equal number of Republican election inspectors as required by Michigan law. “We’re going to continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections in Michigan,” said...
Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
COVID-19 numbers stable but could change, state's top doctor says
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's COVID-19 numbers are pretty stable but that could change as the winter months approach, according to Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan. Infection numbers surged the last two winters, Bagdarsarian said. The virus tends to transmit during cold dry weather when...
AG releases report of alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the release of a 154-page report detailing allegations of abuse at Michigan's seven dioceses, including the Diocese of Marquette. The report is a compilation of the information obtained from the Department of Attorney General tip line, victim interviews,...
Ex-cop convicted of laundering COVID relief funds
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former Georgia police officer has been convicted in an attempted money laundering scheme involving two Michigan co-conspirators, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Former Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson has been convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds,...
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
Sunshine returns to northern Michigan
Today we'll get plenty of sunshine. Light wind 5 to 15 mph from the west. Highs from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Light wind. Lows from 28 to 38 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny. Could be some early AM fog. Light wind 5...
Community organization hosts public forum on opioid use
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There a new push to reduce prescription opioid use. Friday morning, the Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan hosted a public forum. The forum comes as the group launched its newest phase of the Prescription Opioid Prevention Campaign. Its next phase will focus on medication safety. "Prescription...
23rd annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are gearing up for the 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event's goal is to prevent addiction and reduce drug poisoning deaths by disposing prescription medication properly. MSP Lt. Derrick Carrol said some MSP posts will...
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting
OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...
