UpNorthLive.com
Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
UpNorthLive.com
First-ever Michigan parent survey launched to increase input on education
LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to increase parents' involvement in their child's education, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched the first-ever Michigan Parent Survey Wednesday. Kidnapping plot: 3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. The survey, which takes about six minutes to complete, intends to bring in...
UpNorthLive.com
AG releases report of alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the release of a 154-page report detailing allegations of abuse at Michigan's seven dioceses, including the Diocese of Marquette. The report is a compilation of the information obtained from the Department of Attorney General tip line, victim interviews,...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan election officials push transparency, launch hotline to report concerns
LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten launched a hotline and website for anyone to make a complaint or report information about elections or voting problems on election day. Totten announced that his Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Presant will lead his office's effort...
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Dr. Bob Lorinser
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Dr. Bob Lorinser. He's running as a democrat in Michigan's 1st Congressional District. It's a district spanning the northern Lower Peninsula and the entire Upper Peninsula.
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Betsy Coffia
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Betsy Coffia. She's running for election as a Democrat in Michigan's 103rd House District. It covers Leelanau County and parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie Counties.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer responds to guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot case
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statement after three men were found guilty on multiple charges in relation to plotting to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as...
UpNorthLive.com
Powerball Jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday's drawing
LANSING, Mich. — The prize for Wednesday's Michigan Lottery drawing rose to what could be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. Another rise: Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, with a cash option of $336 million, according to Michigan...
UpNorthLive.com
Sault Ste. Marie looking at infrastructure to host more Great Lakes cruise ships
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting ten more cruise ships to visit by spring, 2023. The increase would bring the total number of cruise ships stopping in Sault Ste. Marie to 50. With the cruise ship traffic, the city is looking to update...
UpNorthLive.com
More than 1.8 million absentee ballots requested in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Election Day is two weeks away on November 8 and election officials say 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters. So far 771,967 absentee ballots have been submitted by Michiganders. If you still have an absentee ballot to turn in, officials say you...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine returns to northern Michigan
Today we'll get plenty of sunshine. Light wind 5 to 15 mph from the west. Highs from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Light wind. Lows from 28 to 38 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny. Could be some early AM fog. Light wind 5...
UpNorthLive.com
Leland, McBain NMC set up all-Comet regional final in boys soccer
BIG RAPIDS -- The high school boys soccer regionals continued on Wednesday night as we had three area teams involved in the semifinal games in Division 4. McBain NMC topped Roscommon in the early game with a 2-0 win. Leland got by Midland Calvary Baptist 2-1 in the nightcap. That...
UpNorthLive.com
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting
OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged with murdering woman in Walmart parking lot competent to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old woman with his car is mentally competent to stand trial, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township on Aug....
UpNorthLive.com
Rain showers possible, mild temperatures Tuesday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Geography matters for the forecast in northern Michigan Tuesday. West of I-75 will be mostly cloudy, and near Lake Michigan you could see a passing rain shower. East of I-75 you will get a little extra sun thru the clouds, and the chance for rain is...
