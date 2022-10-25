LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Election Day is two weeks away on November 8 and election officials say 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters. So far 771,967 absentee ballots have been submitted by Michiganders. If you still have an absentee ballot to turn in, officials say you...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO