Grant County community comes together for DV survivor
JOHN DAY – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Heart of Grant County Advocate Rayme Lacey was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently, and shared a heartwarming story of the community coming together for a survivor of domestic violence:. “We had a client who was in shelter and she...
La Grande School District Discusses Gas Evacuation Plan at Recent Tabletop Emergency Exercise
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande School District) What if a large truck carrying chlorine gas crashed near La Grande High School? Would staff and students need to shelter in place or evacuate? Would the middle school and Central Elementary also need to take action?. These questions...
Splash Pad Could be A Reality with Community Help
BAKER CITY – Baker City Girl Scout Penelope Simmons is continuing to work on her Gold Project for Girl Scouts but needs community help. Simmons is working on getting a Splash Pad in Baker City at Central Park. Simmons says this project idea was put into place because she...
Union County Band Students Make 2023 All-State Band Auditions
UNION COUNTY – The Elgin School District recently announced that five of its band students have been accepted into the OMEA All State Band for 2023. According to Elgin Band and Choir instructor Tucker Murphey, the All State Band Event is a collaborative performance of 150 students from across Oregon. Participants submit recorded auditions and are evaluated on note accuracy, intonation, rhythm and musicality, with only the top performers being accepted. As stated by Murphey, “It’s a great opportunity to meet talented musicians from around the state, work with guest conductors, and perform challenging music.”
Sheriff finds lost hunter using night vision optics
UMATILLA NF – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley issued a press release Friday regarding a lost hunter in northern Grant County. Find the release in full below:. (Press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) Frank Lundstrom, 74, of Prineville was hunting in the Desolation unit in the Umatilla...
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Business owners encouraged to fill out contact form with Grant County 9-1-1
JOHN DAY – Business owners are being encouraged by the local 9-1-1 center to fill out a Business Emergency Contact Form. The Grant County Emergency Communications Agency recently issued a release, stating, “Many times it can be difficult for emergency responders to reach business owners after hours in the event of an emergency. If you are a business owner and would like to have your emergency contact information on file with the Grant County Emergency Communications Agency, please take time to complete and return the Business Emergency Contact Form located on our website’s documents page:
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
Emergency Mgmt. Coord. Bush with open burning advice
GRANT COUNTY – Fire season ended this week on local and state fire jurisdictions within Grant County. Open burning is now permitted on lands protected by ODF and our municipal and rural fire districts. Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush has a bit of advice for folks who are planning to get their burning done:
Baker City Police Remind Residents of RV and Public Camping Restrictions
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) With winter fast approaching, the Baker City Police Department would like to remind those with RVs and camp trailers being stored on public streets or being temporarily used for visiting friends and family that these large vehicles pose a challenge for street maintenance. Both street sweepers and heavy snow removal equipment have difficulty maneuvering around these and other long-term storage vehicles. This leaves the streets without regular maintenance and creates hazardous snow and ice conditions for drivers as the weather worsens.
FireWatch: U.S. Forest Service Chief denounces Oregon Sheriff's arrest of USFS staff member
SALEM, Ore. -- The head of the U.S. Forest Service is challenging an Oregon sheriff's arrest of a Forest Service staff member. Randy Moore is chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and he said today the arrest was highly inappropriate under the circumstances. Moore has denounced the arrest of Forest Service "burn boss" Rick Snodgrass this month.
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
DA says investigation will move forward for USFS Burn Boss case
CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued an updated release, regarding the investigation into Forest Service Burn Boss Rick Snodgrass following his arrest for Reckless Burning on Oct. 19th. Carpenter wrote, “The investigation in this matter is ongoing and will be completed in due course. Investigations of this type may take several weeks, or even months to complete.” He said once it’s complete it will be reviewed and a decision will be made as to whether or not a charge will be made. He noted that, “There is no need to rush to judgment and doing so would not result in a just outcome for anyone.” Find the full press release below:
Forest Service chief says agency won’t ‘stand idly by’ after Oregon arrest of worker in planned burn
The head of the U.S. Forest Service has denounced the arrest by an Oregon sheriff of a Forest Service employee after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. The criticism by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore was followed by a statement from Grant County District Attorney...
Back-to-Back Ice Related Vehicle Accidents Near Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon State Police) On October 24, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to two separate vehicle accidents on I-84 near Baker City. The accidents occurred approximately two hours apart and resulted in injuries to the respective drivers. Initial investigation for both accidents notes loss of control due to ice on the highway. Drivers should be aware of potentially hazardous road conditions due to declining temperatures and increasing precipitation. The reports are as follows:
