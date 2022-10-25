ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker City, OR

Grant County community comes together for DV survivor

JOHN DAY – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Heart of Grant County Advocate Rayme Lacey was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently, and shared a heartwarming story of the community coming together for a survivor of domestic violence:. “We had a client who was in shelter and she...
Splash Pad Could be A Reality with Community Help

BAKER CITY – Baker City Girl Scout Penelope Simmons is continuing to work on her Gold Project for Girl Scouts but needs community help. Simmons is working on getting a Splash Pad in Baker City at Central Park. Simmons says this project idea was put into place because she...
Union County Band Students Make 2023 All-State Band Auditions

UNION COUNTY – The Elgin School District recently announced that five of its band students have been accepted into the OMEA All State Band for 2023. According to Elgin Band and Choir instructor Tucker Murphey, the All State Band Event is a collaborative performance of 150 students from across Oregon. Participants submit recorded auditions and are evaluated on note accuracy, intonation, rhythm and musicality, with only the top performers being accepted. As stated by Murphey, “It’s a great opportunity to meet talented musicians from around the state, work with guest conductors, and perform challenging music.”
Sheriff finds lost hunter using night vision optics

UMATILLA NF – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley issued a press release Friday regarding a lost hunter in northern Grant County. Find the release in full below:. (Press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) Frank Lundstrom, 74, of Prineville was hunting in the Desolation unit in the Umatilla...
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy

In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Business owners encouraged to fill out contact form with Grant County 9-1-1

JOHN DAY – Business owners are being encouraged by the local 9-1-1 center to fill out a Business Emergency Contact Form. The Grant County Emergency Communications Agency recently issued a release, stating, “Many times it can be difficult for emergency responders to reach business owners after hours in the event of an emergency. If you are a business owner and would like to have your emergency contact information on file with the Grant County Emergency Communications Agency, please take time to complete and return the Business Emergency Contact Form located on our website’s documents page:
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan

My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
Emergency Mgmt. Coord. Bush with open burning advice

GRANT COUNTY – Fire season ended this week on local and state fire jurisdictions within Grant County. Open burning is now permitted on lands protected by ODF and our municipal and rural fire districts. Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush has a bit of advice for folks who are planning to get their burning done:
Baker City Police Remind Residents of RV and Public Camping Restrictions

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) With winter fast approaching, the Baker City Police Department would like to remind those with RVs and camp trailers being stored on public streets or being temporarily used for visiting friends and family that these large vehicles pose a challenge for street maintenance. Both street sweepers and heavy snow removal equipment have difficulty maneuvering around these and other long-term storage vehicles. This leaves the streets without regular maintenance and creates hazardous snow and ice conditions for drivers as the weather worsens.
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
DA says investigation will move forward for USFS Burn Boss case

CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued an updated release, regarding the investigation into Forest Service Burn Boss Rick Snodgrass following his arrest for Reckless Burning on Oct. 19th. Carpenter wrote, “The investigation in this matter is ongoing and will be completed in due course. Investigations of this type may take several weeks, or even months to complete.” He said once it’s complete it will be reviewed and a decision will be made as to whether or not a charge will be made. He noted that, “There is no need to rush to judgment and doing so would not result in a just outcome for anyone.” Find the full press release below:
Back-to-Back Ice Related Vehicle Accidents Near Baker City

BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon State Police) On October 24, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to two separate vehicle accidents on I-84 near Baker City. The accidents occurred approximately two hours apart and resulted in injuries to the respective drivers. Initial investigation for both accidents notes loss of control due to ice on the highway. Drivers should be aware of potentially hazardous road conditions due to declining temperatures and increasing precipitation. The reports are as follows:
