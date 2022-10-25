Read full article on original website
Listen to Rihanna’s new song ‘Lift Me Up’ for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
After confirming its title and release date earlier this week, Rihanna has released her first single in six years, ‘Lift Me Up’, as part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, co-written by Rihanna, Nigerian singer Tems, Swedish composer and...
Adele raises a toast with synchronised swimmers in new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’
Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’. The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich shares new single ‘Killer’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has shared a new single – listen to ‘Killer’ below. The singer emerged last month with her debut single ‘Threads’, after “secretly working away at music for 4 years”. Speaking of new song ‘Killer’ in a...
Dylan – ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ EP review: a superstar is born
Dylan doesn’t write love songs, exactly. The artist, born Natasha Woods, sings of preludes and endings, teasing different lanes of romance: from the dizzying high of a first date to the many small infinities of heartbreak. The 23-year-old sharply juxtaposes youthful innocence – gasping in awe at a new love’s potential – with a sharp wit that suggests that anyone who does her wrong is ripe for a takedown: “Messing with my head for pleasure / You ain’t tall enough to act like that,” she affirmed on her straight-talking breakout hit, ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’. Clearly, she has a gift for line delivery that grants her takedowns a brilliantly spiteful glow.
Listen to Iggy Pop’s raw new song ‘Frenzy’
Iggy Pop has returned today (October 28) with a new single – listen to the raw, energetic ‘Frenzy’ below. The new track is released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt, who was behind the desk for ‘Frenzy’. It features an all-star band including Watt, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
See BTS’ Jin perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay live for the first time in Buenos Aires
BTS‘ Jin has delivered the live debut of his just-released solo single ‘The Astronaut’, performing it alongside Coldplay at their concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina tonight (October 28). Last week, Big Hit Music published a statement on the K-pop boyband’s Weverse page to announce Jin’s appearance at...
Quentin Tarantino lists seven movies he thinks are “perfect”
Quentin Tarantino has listed seven movies he thinks are “unassailable”, including horror, comedy and sci-fi titles. The Pulp Fiction director recently said that 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of Hollywood’s only “perfect” films. Tarantino made the claim in his new book Cinema Speculation, out now via Harper Collins. And, he was pressed on the claim when he appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 27).
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
Matthew Perry walks back Keanu Reeves comments, says he’s “a big fan”
Matthew Perry has apologised after making multiple remarks about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In the book, titled Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor asked: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time
BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below. The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.
Kendrick Lamar made a last-minute change to ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.d City’, says TDE’s Punch
Kendrick Lamar made a last-minute change to his 2012 track ‘M.A.A.D City’ prior to its release, according to TDE’s Punch. The song appears on Lamar’s second studio album ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.d City’, which came out a decade ago. As HipHop DX reports, Top Dawg...
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Takes On New Pixar Role In Sketch Cameo, Reprises David S. Pumpkins Character
It has become a Saturday Night Live tradition for 10-time host Tom Hanks to appear in the sketch comedy series’ Halloween episodes. He did it again this year as his popular character David S. Pumpkins (You can watch the video of the prison ride sketch with Pumpkins below). Hanks also made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.” Jesse even...
Yung Gravy – ‘Marvellous’ review: watery-thin comedic rap
Dorky comedic rap is a lucrative business these days; just ask Yung Gravy. The Minnesota rapper’s CV already boasts platinum-certified hits (2016’s ‘Mr Clean’), SoundCloud bangers (2017’s ‘1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot’) and a TikTok smash in the shape of ‘Betty’, currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. Gravy – real name Matthew Raymond Hauri – has positioned himself here for a good time, but he hopes, perhaps, a long time as well.
Green Day and Eddie Vedder to headline baseball-themed Innings Festival
Green Day and Eddie Vedder have been announced as the headliners at the baseball-themed Innings Festival in Arizona next February. The two-day festival is set to take place on February 25-26, 2023, where Green Day will headline on Saturday. Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, Paris Jackson and more also feature on the bill.
Was the age of the pop festival over already, in summer 1973?
‘Many people have been saying the days of the pop festival are over,’ starts an Observer Magazine access-all-areas investigation from 15 July 1973. With only two proper festivals in prospect for the year, was the Woodstock moment over?. Money, venue and weather hassles would be familiar to today’s promoters,...
Halsey teases new ‘Room 93’-related project with cryptic post
Halsey has teased a ‘Room 93’-related new project on social media – check out the post below. ‘Room 93’, the singer’s debut EP, arrived back in 2014 ahead of her first studio record ‘Badlands’ the following year. Taking to Instagram Stories last night...
Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry’s kiss claim with Taylor Swift lyrics
Valerie Bertinelli has seemingly responded to Matthew Perry’s claim that they once had a “make-out session” while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. In Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor describes having a “long, elaborate make-out session” with Bertinelli while Van Halen was “passed out” drunk “not ten feet away from us”.
MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Colde team up for new single ‘Photosynthesis’
MAMAMOO’s Wheein will release a collaborative track with singer-songwriter Colde next month. In a teaser released earlier today (October 28), Dingo Music announced that the two acts have teamed up on a collaborative track titled ‘Photosynthesis’. The track is slated for release on November 11, 6pm KST, and will be accompanied by a live performance of the track to be streamed on the Dingo Live platform.
What time is ‘The White Lotus’ season two on TV?
The White Lotus season two will return to screens in the US and the UK this weekend (October 30), introducing new characters and a new location to the comedy-drama. The first season aired in 2021 as a six-part limited series and scored huge critical acclaim, becoming the most-awarded series at the Emmys this year, with 10 wins.
