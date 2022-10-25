Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four day school weeks, but they’re hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School. And she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
AM NewsBrief: Oct. 26, 2022
A second Oklahoman has been sentenced to prison time for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. 28-year-old Jerry Ryals was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for his part in the January 6 Capitol riots. In May, he pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of civil disorder for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol three times.
Long Story Short: Our state under Stitt
Businessman Kevin Stitt campaigned on a simple theme in 2018: Hire me as the state’s CEO and let me show you how to transform state government. But as Oklahoma Watch’s Paul Monies reports, multitude of purchasing scandals and revelations of misspending during the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the hazards of running government at the speed of business. Friction with fellow Republicans in the Legislature highlighted other management blind spots.
EPA awards Oklahoma $29 million for school districts to upgrade to greener, zero emissions school buses
Several Oklahoma school districts have been awarded federal money to purchase new school buses as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The grants, totaling nearly $29 million, will enable 18 Oklahoma school districts to purchase new clean school buses as part of the Biden Administration’s plan to accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles.
Maine is changing its signature crop to keep up with the effects of climate change
Climate change brings warmer and drier conditions that aren’t conducive for Maine’s most lucrative crop. Scientists and farmers have teamed up to modify potatoes to ensure a steady agricultural future. Maine Public’s Robbie Feinberg reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
NPR President and CEO visits KGOU Radio
This is the Manager’s Minute. Last week, the President and CEO of NPR, John Lansing, visited public radio stations in Oklahoma. During his stop at KGOU, he met with KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma staff and management, toured the station and learned about KGOU’s history, operations, accomplishments and future plans.
