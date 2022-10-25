Read full article on original website
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts weighs in on the Phillies-Astros World Series
Jalen Hurts may be an MVP candidate and quarterback for the Eagles, but he’s also a hometown kid from the Eastside of Houston, and this week he has a dilemma. The Texas native is the quarterback in Philadelphia, and his hometown Astros will face the Phillies in the World Series on Friday night in Houston for game one.
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
Alexa predicts Phillies to win World Series: 'Houston you're going to have a problem'
Who knows if Amazon's Alexa can predict the future but we know she's a Phillies fan.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
MLB
How Matt Arnold ascended to Brewers' top operations job
MILWAUKEE -- Matt Arnold put thousands of miles on his grandfather’s 1977 Chevy Cheyenne to begin a journey that led to Thursday, when he took the reins of a Major League baseball team. Arnold, 43, was elevated to the Brewers’ top baseball operations position when David Stearns stepped down...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 1 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the MLB World Series Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on Friday. First pitch is...
Phillies Steal Game 1 on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-Inning Home Run
Philadelphia trailed 5–0 after three innings but never relented.
Sporting News
What is the Phillies' mascot? A history of Phillie Phanatic's rise as a Philadelphia sports icon
The Phillies won nearly 60 percent of their games in the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park in the regular season. They have since kept the good times rolling in the postseason, winning each of their five home playoff games en route to yet another World Series appearance. It has...
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Aaron Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phillies, Zack Wheeler Game 2
Phillies fans, meet your starting pitcher for Game 1 of the World Series: Aaron Nola!
MLB
Here's a rundown of Silver Slugger finalists
The finalists for the American and National League Silver Slugger Awards -- honoring the top offensive players at each position -- were announced Thursday by Louisville Slugger. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a one-hour show on MLB Network, which begins at 6 p.m. ET. •...
thecomeback.com
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
Phillies-Astros World Series: A win-win for Philly, here's how
HOUSTON (CBS) -- Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester, Pennsylvania native, still hasn't lost his Philly accent. He grew up as a Philly sports fan. He had a Ryan Howard jersey growing up. Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles were some of his favorite athletes as a kid. But now, the Millersville University product will face his hometown team on the biggest stage. "I couldn't be more excited," McCormick said about playing the Phillies in the World Series. "I love Philadelphia. I lived there my whole life. There's nothing more I'd do than play against the Phillies in...
MLB
Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field
Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
MLB
This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success
Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
MLB
These 2 rule changes helped Phillies reach World Series
HOUSTON -- Rules changed, and lives changed forever. Think back to the offseason, when Major League Baseball and the MLBPA implemented the designated hitter in both leagues and expanded the postseason from 10 teams to 12. It seemed like a good thing at the time to a lot of people, although there were detractors because sports are sports and change is hard. Those two changes altered Phillies history, because Bryce Harper’s season would have ended in April after he tore the UCL in his right arm, and the Phils were the 12th and final team to clinch a postseason berth in the expanded field.
