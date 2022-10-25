ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly

Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

How Matt Arnold ascended to Brewers' top operations job

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Arnold put thousands of miles on his grandfather’s 1977 Chevy Cheyenne to begin a journey that led to Thursday, when he took the reins of a Major League baseball team. Arnold, 43, was elevated to the Brewers’ top baseball operations position when David Stearns stepped down...
MILWAUKEE, WI
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week

Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
MLB

Here's a rundown of Silver Slugger finalists

The finalists for the American and National League Silver Slugger Awards -- honoring the top offensive players at each position -- were announced Thursday by Louisville Slugger. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a one-hour show on MLB Network, which begins at 6 p.m. ET. •...
thecomeback.com

Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take

With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Astros World Series: A win-win for Philly, here's how

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester, Pennsylvania native, still hasn't lost his Philly accent.  He grew up as a Philly sports fan. He had a Ryan Howard jersey growing up. Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles were some of his favorite athletes as a kid. But now, the Millersville University product will face his hometown team on the biggest stage. "I couldn't be more excited," McCormick said about playing the Phillies in the World Series. "I love Philadelphia. I lived there my whole life. There's nothing more I'd do than play against the Phillies in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field

Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
HOUSTON, PA
MLB

This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success

Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better

HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener

PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado

ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
MLB

These 2 rule changes helped Phillies reach World Series

HOUSTON -- Rules changed, and lives changed forever. Think back to the offseason, when Major League Baseball and the MLBPA implemented the designated hitter in both leagues and expanded the postseason from 10 teams to 12. It seemed like a good thing at the time to a lot of people, although there were detractors because sports are sports and change is hard. Those two changes altered Phillies history, because Bryce Harper’s season would have ended in April after he tore the UCL in his right arm, and the Phils were the 12th and final team to clinch a postseason berth in the expanded field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

