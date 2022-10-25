Read full article on original website
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
Charles Barkley says the youngsters on the Warriors need to step up because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren't that good anymore.
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
Los Angeles Lakers could have had four solid role players for less money than they're giving Russell Westbrook this season.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Patrick Beverley Makes A Big Promise To Lakers Fans: “Next Week We Should Have A Better Record, Everybody. Lakers Nation, Please Be Patient With Us A Little Bit.”
Patrick Beverley vows to improve the Lakers' level this week and get something better than an 0-3.
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball
Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever
Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Has Officially Been Moved To The Bench In Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to make a few changes amidst their 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, one of which is moving nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the bench.
Steph Curry: Klay Thompson Didn't Deserve Ejection
Steph Curry didn't believe Klay Thompson deserved an ejection
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
Krejci won't play vs. Blue Jackets after suffering upper body injury
The Boston Bruins welcomed a veteran forward back to the lineup Thursday night in Brad Marchand, and he didn't look rusty at all. The first-line left winger scored twice and picked up an assist as the Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden. Unfortunately for the Bruins,...
76ers Rival Knicks Pick Up Option on Former First-Rounder
The New York Knicks lock in their former first-rounder for next year.
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors
The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
Lakers News: Nuggets-Lakers Injury Report, Including New Starter For Sidelined Russell Westbrook
Can L.A.'s new-look backcourt play better than its day 1 backcourt? Probably.
