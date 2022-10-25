Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant
Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
‘Bad boy billionaire’ Elon Musk deletes support of Kanye and Trump following accusations of anti–Semitism
Associating himself with Kanye West and Donald Trump may have gotten Elon Musk into trouble with Jewish groups. In addition to being a visionary tech disrupter, Elon Musk is also a shitposter extraordinaire—and it risks getting him further into trouble with ethnic minorities. The richest man in the world...
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out
Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Establishing Major Boundaries With Ex Kanye West Amid His Latest Outbursts
Kim Kardashian has had enough with ex Kanye West amid his latest shocking outbursts. In the past, the SKIMS founder has gladly supported her children’s father through his mental health struggles, but this time, she’s reportedly giving him a dose of tough love. A family insider told TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
