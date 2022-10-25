Read full article on original website
Kahuku to third straight OIA Open Division title
Kahuku and Mililani battled for the OIA Open Division title on Friday.
scoringlive.com
Iolani sweeps KS-Hawaii to win fourth overall state title
MANOA—A dominant tournament run is rewarded with a koa trophy. Top-ranked and top-seeded Iolani swept No. 7 and third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to win their fourth overall New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championship at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kahuku vs. Mililani
Mililani and Kahuku will square off for the second time in three weeks, this time for the OIA Open championship.
scoringlive.com
KS-Hawaii claws past Kahuku in 5 to set up showdown with No. 1 Iolani for D1 state crown
SALT LAKE — Kamehameha-Hawaii will look to make history Friday night. Maela Honma put down 17 kills, Taina Kaauwai 13 and Sarah Schubert 11 to lift the seventh-ranked Warriors to a five-set win over No. 4 Kahuku in the semifinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships Thursday night.
scoringlive.com
Iolani, Mililani notch straight set wins, will face off in semifinals
No. 8 Mililani roars past No. 7 Baldwin to reach semis. No. 8 Mililani proved to be too much for fourth seed and No. 7 Baldwin in the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships quarterfinals. The set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-16. The win catapults the Trojans into the...
On the Road: Waipahu head coach Bryson Carvalho
This week, Mark Veneri is On the Road with Waipahu head coach Bryson Carvalho.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week marks the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Rainbow Warriors football team, a squad that got a share of the WAC Championship and a win in the Holiday Bowl. After a 4-7-1 season in 1991, the 1992 Rainbows took the program to heights not yet imaginable,...
Hawaii soccer eliminated from Big West Tournament contention
Hawaii was eliminated from Big West tournament contention on Thursday.
College Football News
Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup.
Rainbow Wahine claim 10th conference victory with sweep at UC Riverside
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team improved to 10-1 in the Big West Conference with a three set victory at UC Riverside on Thursday. The Rainbow Wahine, who remain in first place of the BWC standings, made quick work of the Highlanders, winning 25-21, 25-15, and 25-15 which extended UH’s consecutive sets won streak […]
CBS Sports
Hawaii vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Hawaii and the Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.
spoonuniversity.com
The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu
Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems
Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Talaeai, the Republican nominee, is an unconventional opponent. But Quinlan is also an...
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tension rise for Hawaii Island residents as Mauna Loa continues its heightened unrest
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins. The city confirms nine of the 10 staff members at the shooting complex have lead levels above the normal range. Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Now is the best time to hike Manoa Falls on Oahu
During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it's a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.
Try your luck with the ‘Get What You Get’ tattoo machine in Hawaii
Imagine entering a tattoo shop with your friends. They all know what they want, but you're stuck on what to get. A plumeria? Monstera leaf? What about something with hearts? You can't decide.
