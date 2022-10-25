ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

scoringlive.com

Iolani sweeps KS-Hawaii to win fourth overall state title

MANOA—A dominant tournament run is rewarded with a koa trophy. Top-ranked and top-seeded Iolani swept No. 7 and third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to win their fourth overall New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championship at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Iolani, Mililani notch straight set wins, will face off in semifinals

No. 8 Mililani roars past No. 7 Baldwin to reach semis. No. 8 Mililani proved to be too much for fourth seed and No. 7 Baldwin in the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships quarterfinals. The set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-16. The win catapults the Trojans into the...
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week marks the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Rainbow Warriors football team, a squad that got a share of the WAC Championship and a win in the Holiday Bowl. After a 4-7-1 season in 1991, the 1992 Rainbows took the program to heights not yet imaginable,...
HONOLULU, HI
College Football News

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine claim 10th conference victory with sweep at UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team improved to 10-1 in the Big West Conference with a three set victory at UC Riverside on Thursday. The Rainbow Wahine, who remain in first place of the BWC standings, made quick work of the Highlanders, winning 25-21, 25-15, and 25-15 which extended UH’s consecutive sets won streak […]
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Sports

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Hawaii and the Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while the Rainbow Warriors will be looking to right the ship.
LARAMIE, WY
spoonuniversity.com

The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu

Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI

