Rancho Cordova, CA

California teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing kid for nearly 2 years

By Jose Fabian, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A California teacher has been arrested after a Sacramento-area teenager, who went missing in 2020, abruptly reappeared.

On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing. Police asked for help locating the teenager, saying he was last seen leaving his Rancho Cordova home on May 18. His family said he ran away after an argument.

Then, earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” the Sacramento County Sheriff Department said.

An investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares, according to the sheriff’s office. She is an employee of Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said, and the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School lists her online as a second-grade teacher.

Ramirez’s aunt, Katte Smith, told KCRA the teen had been living with Olivares the whole time.

“You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s OK,” she said. “When we heard she had been arrested, we were floored.”

KCRA reports Olivares had been questioned throughout the missing persons investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Olivares was arrested on suspicion of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from parents, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115

