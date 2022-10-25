Read full article on original website
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.In confirming the latest group’s arrival in Sydney, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the newcomers could face “law enforcement action” if a counterterrorism investigation team of police and security officers found evidence of any offense.The mothers, who were partners of Islamic State supporters, could face ongoing controls...
At least 47 are dead and dozens feared missing as storm hits the Philippines
Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 47 people dead. As many as 60 villagers in a southern province are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide, officials said.
