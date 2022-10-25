The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources department will host an Intro to Archery Class at Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., in Dade City, on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $10 per person. The class is geared toward those who have never used a bow and arrow, and are still learning and refining techniques. There are only 12 spots available for each of the two 1-hour sessions. All equipment will be provided. and children age 8 or older must be accompanied by an adult. Closed-toed shoes (no sandals or crocs) are required to participate. To register, visit Secure.rec1.com/FL/pasco-county-fl (under the Pasco Outdoor Adventures tab). For more information, email Rebekah Jenkins at.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO