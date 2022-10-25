Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
The library is not just for books anymore
Pasco County Libraries (PCL) is now offering the community the chance to borrow all sorts of items other than books, as part of its new Library of Things collection. “This new collection is a way for us to provide resources to people in Pasco beyond the typical bounds of a library,” said Program Manager Robert Harrison, in a news release.
A glowing good time
The inaugural Jack-O’-Lantern Festival, held on a cool and breezy night at the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex, attracted hundreds of children, parents and adults dressed in all sorts of creative costumes. The Oct. 21 event featured candy, bounce houses and scores of jack-o’-lanterns. The event was...
Archery class
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources department will host an Intro to Archery Class at Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., in Dade City, on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $10 per person. The class is geared toward those who have never used a bow and arrow, and are still learning and refining techniques. There are only 12 spots available for each of the two 1-hour sessions. All equipment will be provided. and children age 8 or older must be accompanied by an adult. Closed-toed shoes (no sandals or crocs) are required to participate. To register, visit Secure.rec1.com/FL/pasco-county-fl (under the Pasco Outdoor Adventures tab). For more information, email Rebekah Jenkins at.
Chalk Talk 10/26/2022
The GHC Ladies Auxiliary presented a $3,000 donation to the PHSC (Pasco-Hernando State College) Foundation for its student scholarships. The auxiliary hosts fundraisers throughout the year in support of various initiatives and organizations in the community. To make a scholarship donation, visit Giving.PHSC.edu, or call the foundation office at 727-816-3410.
10/29/2022 – Trunk or Treat
The University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) will host Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 14012 N. 22nd St., in Tampa. The event will include trick-or-treating, a dance contest, costume contest, and a new sneaker giveaway (courtesy of Samaritan’s Feet and Truist). All ages with their families can attend. For information, contact Sara Roman at 813-558-5212, ext. 403, or.
Lily likes dressing for Halloween visitors
Lily is a rescue from Hillsborough County, as part of a multitude of dogs seized from abuse. Lily is the first dog her owner, Marissa Walrath, has ever adopted. Marissa said the poodle changed her life forever, and Lily can now live her life in peace, love and safety.
Going batty for bats — in a good way
They’re those winged creatures that fly into people’s hair, right?. And, of course, they wreak all kinds of havoc, right?. Wrong, wrong and wrong, says Tracy Weaver, a master gardener volunteer with the Pasco County Cooperative Extension, which is part of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS).
Health News 10/26/2022
The GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club has supported the annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides walk at The Shops at Wiegrass through active participation and monetary donations. The ladies manned the welcome tent and the Little Women of Lutz passed out water bottles to the participating walkers. Debbie Cardona, along with her pup, took a break in the big pink chair and greeted onlookers. For information about the club, visit GFWCLutzLandOLakesWomansClub.org or its Facebook page.
Cypress Creek golf tournament
The boys and girls Cypress Creek High golf teams will host their Inaugural Coyote Golf Tournament on Nov. 5 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, at Tampa Bay Golf & Country Club, 10641 Old Tampa Bay Drive, in San Antonio. Cost is $340 for a foursome or $85 for individual golfers. For more information or to register, email Rob Patterson at.
Pasco board honors Porter family’s approach to growth
If you’ve ever made a purchase at The Shops at Wiregrass, taken a class at Pasco-Hernando State College’s Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, or attended an event at the Wiregrass Sports Complex of Pasco County — you’ve benefited from the way the Porter family chose to manage the development of its land holdings.
10/29/2022 – A Clarion Call
The Branch of Christ Church, 26312 Wesley Chapel Blvd., in Lutz, will present “A Clarion Call” on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., to come together for a time of praise, worship and prayer for the restoration of the seven pillars of government: education, religion, family, business, government/military, arts/entertainment/media, and health care. For information, email Judy Torres at.
