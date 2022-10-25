Read full article on original website
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
City of Topeka Chief of Staff retires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced Thursday that he’s retiring from the City in early December. “After a combined 35 years of service to the City of Topeka, I will be retiring from the city comeDecember 2nd,” said Cochran. “With a new City Manager on board, I’m excited […]
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
Plans in action for Hawaiian Bros location in Manhattan
A Hawaiian Bros Island Grill Manhattan location is a possibility for the city’s future, but a start date for construction is unknown, Alan Almes, Manhattan Fire Department deputy fire chief, said. Almes said he received a building permit application for the abandoned building at 325 E. Poyntz Ave in...
State's first upper-story RHID project nears completion
The state’s first upper-story Housing Incentive District project is nearing completion, and it’s located right here in Emporia. The Baldwin Motor Company Lofts, located at 714-718 Commercial St., have been under construction for a year after receiving a green light from the Emporia City Commission in Sept. 2021. Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn are overseeing the completion of 10 loft apartments at the building, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces.
$4M investment, 30 new jobs coming to Manhattan with new semiconductor manufacturing facility
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A semiconductor manufacturer has announced plans for multi-million dollar expansion to it’s Manhattan facility. In a news release, Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc. (RDT) says it plans to invest $4 million into the construction of a new facility and new semiconductor processing equipment. The company expects the expansion will create 30 new jobs […]
Celebration of life coming next Saturday for Dorine Harter
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a beloved and heavily involved community member who passed away earlier this week. Dorine Harter passed away Monday, Oct. 24 at the age of 80. Harter was born and raised in Urmia, Iran and was one of six children of Andrew and Magdelata Dilak.
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the “Implicit Bias Test.” A mother in Junction City says she is worried about the Kansas Board of Education’s ability to choose curriculum for her children. This is after her daughter’s social studies teacher assigned her class to take the […]
Clean slate day coming to Manhattan for Kansans with criminal records
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The opportunity for a fresh start is coming this weekend for Kansans with eligible criminal records. A one-day expungement clinic will be held at the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 for those who have paid their debt to society. This […]
RCPD sergeant was ordered to appear in Municipal Court for a September incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement from the Riley Co. Police Department states that a Riley Co. Department of Correction’s sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court for an off-duty disorderly conduct allegation. According to the RCPD, Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the...
Topeka Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held the second of two Boo at the Zoo events on Saturday morning. The Topeka Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo event is a fun and safe way for kids and their parents to enjoy trick or treating and enjoy the exhibits in the zoo at […]
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
A new rock opera tells the very metal story of a Kansas college student who died fighting fascism
Frank Narwot first learned of Don Henry’s short life and sacrifice while glancing over a trivia display at a Lawrence, Kansas, brewpub. “I read his story,” the guitarist and music professor at Wichita State University said, “and I was, like, ‘OK, I’ve got to write some music about this.”
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
