Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ on Prime Video, Where The Patriarchy Is A Predator And Ella Balinska Is the Prey

Slasher movie mechanics meet midnight movie idiosyncrasies in Run Sweetheart Run (Prime Video), directed and co-written by Shana Feste. Beset by male chauvinism at every turn, Cherie (Ella Balinska of the callously canceled Resident Evil) agrees to meet the client of her lawyer boss for dinner. But that isn’t the spark of romance she’s sensing, and soon enough Cherie is fighting for her life, pursued through an unwelcoming nighttime LA by the patriarchy made manifest.    RUN SWEETHEART RUN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?  The Gist: Cherie (Balinska) is pre-law at UCLA, but she’s stuck in the secretary pool at the male-dominated firm...

