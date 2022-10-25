Read full article on original website
Chapel Hart’s Danica Hart Shares Major Health Update After Hospitalization
It’s been an eventful year for country music group Chapel Hart. After agreeing to compete… The post Chapel Hart’s Danica Hart Shares Major Health Update After Hospitalization appeared first on Outsider.
Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers
In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
15 TV Episodes That Were So Controversial, They've Been Censored Or Scrubbed From Air
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe Talk "The White Lotus" Season 2 And NGL, I'm Both Turned On And Afraid
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
Matthew Perry Opens Up About Breakup With Julia Roberts
Matthew Perry is discussing it all in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, including some of his high-profile relationships. Among them, the one he had with actress Julia Roberts in the ’90s after she appeared in an episode of Friends, the two of them dating for a while at the time.
