Driver in critical condition after crash in Knox
A 23-year-old from Knox is in critical condition after they crashed their car on Knox Cave Road on Thursday, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Passenger dies from injuries in Hadley motorcycle crash
The passenger in an October motorcycle crash in Hadley has died. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the family of Dennis Mason, 45, of Hadley, that he succumbed to his injuries.
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?
One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
WRGB
Clifton Park crash between car and motorcycle under investigation
CLIFTON PARK (WRGB) - The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash, involving a car and a motorcycle. They say it happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 146 and State Route 146A in the Town of Clifton Park. Officials say the driver of the...
WNYT
Suspect caught in Bennington homicide
A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
Investigators probe threat to Ballston Spa schools
On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
1 dead in fatal car accident in Amsterdam
A fatal car accident took place around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue on Tuesday night.
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
Cohoes road closure notice for Saturday
A Cohoes road closure has been issued for Central Avenue on Saturday.
WNYT
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
The shelter-in-place order on East Main Street in Granville Thursday night was directly connected to the handgun heist at a Kingsbury gun shop earlier this month, say investigators. They were searching the private home of Jonathan Combs, one of the suspects. The search did not turn up any stolen guns or lead to any arrests.
WRGB
Victim fatally struck by train in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
Person fatally struck by train near Everett Road
First responders are investigating after a fatal accident.
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
East Greenbush man accused of burglary, assault
An East Greenbush man has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment in Albany County Court.
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
