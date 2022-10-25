ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?

One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Suspect caught in Bennington homicide

A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY

