‘I cannot let her die’: Fla. FF jumps back in burning Uber to rescue girlfriend
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend were riding in an Uber along Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon, looking forward to their cruise vacation, when the car they were in became immersed in flames. Aparicio, a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue firefighter, and his girlfriend were among the...
SAR crewmembers find Ore. hunters missing for 3 days
MEDFORD, Ore. — Two hunters reported missing Saturday in the woods of Huckleberry Mountain between Prospect and Butte Falls were found just before 3 p.m. Monday. Extremely grateful and relieved family members of Uintah Keever, 68, and Rick Keever, 72, who were on scene with search and rescue crews Monday to try and help with the search, said the couple had been found by rescue personnel and transported to a local hospital by Mercy Flights ambulance.
How first responders cope with weight of 2017 Tubbs Fire trauma
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Towering flames and heat had already forced Jason Novak's CAL FIRE engine crew to turn back as they tried to drive into the Tubbs Fire to look for Armando and Carmen Berriz. The plastic on his side mirror was warping and emitting gas, clearly approaching...
‘Pivot!’: Fire brigade rescue mother stuck behind sofa on stairwell
Firefighters rescued a woman after she became trapped under a sofa in a basement for three hours.Melissa, 53, from Ohio, was trying to move her sofa to the basement with the help of her partner Todd, 55, when the furniture became wedged between a handrail and the wall.Daughter Claire, 23, recorded the incident, showing the sofa covering the entrance of the basement.Firefighters were called and freed Melissa by wriggling through the hole to remove the handrail from the wall."[Afterwards], my mom thought it was really funny. We laughed about it," Claire said.
