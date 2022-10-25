Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse announces 'radical' restructuring with Saudi backing
Credit Suisse will raise $4 billion to step back from Wall Street and double down on managing the finances of the world's wealthy, the scandal-plagued Swiss bank said on Thursday. The company unveiled a "radical" turnaround plan that it said would leave it "a stronger, more resilient and more efficient...
Nearly 60% of Financial Advisors Are Doing More Client Outreach This Year – 2022 Study
Like most client-facing businesses, financial advisory firms tend to have a strong focus on marketing. Those promotional strategies often serve to both engage current clients and expand their business to bring on new clients. And with the end of the year around the corner, many advisors are assessing their businesses and marketing strategies in 2022, as well as starting to plan for 2023.
5 Tips for Hiring International Tax Consultants
Originally Posted On: https://www.intl-tax.com/5-tips-for-hiring-international-tax-consultants/. What if your big push to expand your business internationally ended up in a huge failure?. This is actually more common than you think. In fact, companies that start selling abroad often have -1% ROI for up to five years after they expand. Those businesses require...
Why Is An Up-To-Date Profit And Loss Statement Important?
Originally Posted On: https://brianwillmedia.com/why-is-an-up-to-date-profit-and-loss-statement-important/. Every business strives to make a profit, but what exactly is profit? In the most basic sense, profit is the difference between a company’s revenue and its expenses. Revenue is the money that comes in from sales, while expenses are the costs associated with running the business. When revenue is greater than expenses, the company has made a profit. Conversely, when expenses are greater than revenue, the company has suffered a loss.
Should You Offer Credit Terms to Your Customers?
Originally Posted On: https://eaglebusinesscredit.com/blog/should-you-offer-credit-terms-to-your-customers/. In an ideal world, you would collect payment for your goods or services immediately from your customer. Granting credit to your customer means you must wait before you have cash in your hand that you can use to make more sales. It also means that you can stay competitive. Other companies in your industry may offer credit terms to their customers, so it may be beneficial for you to do the same.
What Are Alternative Payment Methods, And Why Should You Use Them?
Originally Posted On: https://thestartupmag.com/alternative-payment-methods-use/. Today, alternative payment methods are very popular. They allow customers to pay for goods or services in any way other than cash or credit cards. These types of payments are popular with people who do not use cards or other popular payment options. In this article, we’ll look at the most popular payment methods and why you might use them.
The current complex state of car sales explained in 3 charts
The current complex state of car sales explained in 3 charts. New vehicles are pricey—but used vehicles may be even pricier. Such is the state of the car market in 2022. In fact, the cost of buying a vehicle, regardless of its condition, increased at the fastest rate in recorded history last year. How did the U.S. car market get here, and is there hope that price increases could slow down?
Membership Cards delivered quickly and efficiently
Originally Posted On: https://instantcard.net/membership-cards-delivered-quickly/. Looking to implement new employee ID cards or membership cards to impress users and actively improve your organzation? Arrange a free quote at InstantCard today. Membership cards play an essential role in many businesses and community groups. If your company needs ID cards for its individual...
