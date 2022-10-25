Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless

Read full article on original website
KULR8
School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team
BILLINGS, Mont. -- More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
KULR8
Wood's Power Grip Hosted Manufacturing Career Day event for SD2 Students
LAUREL, Mont. - Thursday was Manufacturing Career Day in Laurel. Wood's Power Grip, WPG host…
Billings School District 2 Sharing Curriculum With The Breakfast Flakes
I have to skip out early today but I wanted to give you all an update on the Billings school district two curriculum. I picked up the books yesterday from the director of the curriculum and he is going above the bar to help me. I really like his approach.
KULR8
Calling All Artists for Mobilize the MAGIC City Artist in Residence Opportunity
[Billings, MT]— The City of Billings Planning and Community Services Department now has a Call for Artists open for a contract with an artist-in-residence (AIR) or pair of artists-in-residences. The selected artist will work with the Mobilize the MAGIC (Making Art Grounded in Community) City project. This opportunity has been made possible by a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.
KULR8
Carbon County hosts meeting at Joliet Community Center on flood damage
BILLINGS, Mont. - Ten agencies, including the Carbon County Commissioners, met Thursday to discuss the historical flooding that occurred last summer. Residents of Carbon County heard updates on specific flood repair work already completed, as well as repairs currently in progress, and repairs scheduled for the future. Carbon County Commissioners...
KULR8
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
Moose within Billings city limits settling in, concerning residents
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks originally planned to let the moose wander out of town on his own. But it doesn’t seem like he is leaving anytime soon, and residents say they are concerned.
Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer
I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.
KULR8
MSU Billings releases results of Mountain States Poll
BILLINGS, Mont. - The results of the Montana State University Billings Mountain States Poll were released Wednesday. Random digits based on phone numbers provided by Scientific Telephone Samples are used to choose respondents. Funding is provided for the Poll by the Department of Social Sciences and Cultural Studies and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
KULR8
The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill
BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
Billings radio station vehicle stolen, then recovered
After breaking into Townsquare media on the top floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, he ended up on a joyride in a station vehicle.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!
In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.
KULR8
Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver
The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
KULR8
Copper State connection: Rocky football has a knack of finding gems in the Arizona desert
BILLINGS — While Prince Johnson was going through the latter stages of his high school football career in Arizona, Rocky Mountain College found him by happenstance. A lightly-recruited player out of Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Johnson first connected with Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem when an opposing coach at a nearby school he was visiting told Stutzriem about Johnson and his under-the-radar talent in an area chock-full of blue-chip prep recruits.
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
Mark’s Friday Fragments on Lots of Montana Steak, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’, and K.O.A. Billings
I have heard great things about the new Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse. Some of our staff got to try the place out thanks to the owner. And I see on their website that you can reserve tables online. I had dinner at 3 North this week. I think people forget that...
Sick Kids? How to Not Catch the Stomach Bug Going Around Billings
I can confirm what any parent will tell you, "it's always something." This week it's the stomach bug at my house, where two of my kids have gotten sick in the last 24 hours. Of course, when kids need to vomit they often don't make it to the toilet in time. That's always fun. Parents love doing extra laundry, washing bedding and blankets, and scrubbing puke off the couch. Then do it all over again a few hours later. Sometimes this goes on for days, as the bug works its way through your household.
Montana doctors speak out against born-alive ballot measure, LR-131
More than 700 Montana healthcare providers have signed a letter voicing opposition to a ballot measure in front of Montana voters this November, saying it could do more harm than good.
