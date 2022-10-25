ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Changes to Winchester alcohol sales affecting brunch

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Changes are taking place in Winchester for people who like to go to Sunday brunch. Alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday were approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the Winchester City Commission changed its alcohol ordinance in a four-to-one vote. Days after...
WINCHESTER, KY
lanereport.com

Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo

WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Longtime...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
BEREA, KY
smileypete.com

What’s Old is New

George Gatewood has been reclaiming barnwood and then crafting it into something practical for four decades. He grew up in Mt. Sterling on a 600-acre family farm called Longwood Farm and dismantled his first barn as a kid. “I took down an old, falling-down barn when I was 10 years old and built a treehouse out of it in my front yard,” he said.
MOUNT STERLING, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building

WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo. Updated: 17 hours ago. During UK Media Day Tuesday, Calipari spent...
LEXINGTON, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan attended UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are remembering Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, Monday. Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the college of communications. Jordan was best known for his roles...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Montavin Quisenberry has become a man of many talents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Boyle County sophomore, Montavin Quisenberry, leaves guys in the dust on punt returns, covers receivers like a blanket, and sometimes even pops up on your social media timeline breaking ankles and scoring touchdowns. “I don’t know how I really do it, but it’s something...
DANVILLE, KY

