Arizona State

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according...
FLORIDA STATE
‘The White Lotus’ relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience

“The White Lotus” hasn’t lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It’s an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.

