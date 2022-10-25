Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according...
Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. From blunt text messages and clashes over bots to lawsuits and a poop emoji, here's a history of their relationship.
"Great dinner :)," Elon Musk texted then-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in March. Eight months later, the world's richest man has shown him the door.
Idaho8.com
‘The White Lotus’ relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience
“The White Lotus” hasn’t lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It’s an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.
Comments / 0