New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 1018 Fayette Street | Conshohocken | M Property Services
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 1018 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcoming and bright two-bedroom one-bathroom apartment on Fayette St in downtown Conshohocken! This bi-level beauty is ready for a new tenant by early December 2022. Enjoy a fully renovated apartment with original circa 1920 ornamental woodwork throughout this apartment. The first floor boasts large windows which face Fayette St., providing ample natural light throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. All-white cabinets and appliances give the kitchen a fresh feel. On the second floor, you are greeted by multiple closets for storage and a large, sunny master bedroom. The second bedroom offers room for another sleeping space or office. This unit is also equipped with central heating and cooling. Outside you will enjoy autumn in Conshohocken with a sprawling, grassy yard and spacious front yard! This unit is centrally located in a charming twin duplex within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and shops in Conshohocken with easy access to major highways and public transportation.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
Philly Mag Recommends Ardmore Restaurant That Has Laid to Rest Its Past as a Ghost Kitchen
Philadelphia Magazine’s Foobooze restaurant writer Hanna Albertine has spotlighted “The Philly 15” in a recent issue. It’s a list of a dozen-plus-three establishments may be in their freshman years in terms of business plans, but they are already serving graduate-level dishes. The recommendations center on new,...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Renewed Trinity in Queen Village
Love the Mummers? You’ll love this house’s location. Love 19th-century character? You'll get loads of that as well, but you will also get modern amenities and style. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Want proof that the...
morethanthecurve.com
The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phillyvoice.com
Honeysuckle Provisions, West Philly's new Afrocentric café and market, to open this weekend
West Philadelphia will welcome a new café and grocery store this weekend with the opening of Honeysuckle Provisions, the innovative concept spearheaded by chef-poet Omar Tate and his wife, Cybille St. Aude-Tate. The storefront at 310 S. 48th St., in the city's Walnut Hill neighborhood, will hold a grand...
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY’s recent visit noted that excavation work is underway at the site of a proposed four-story, 42-unit mixed-use building at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the northeast corner of 2nd and Christian streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the development will span 54,313 square feet, with a plaza at the street corner and retail on the ground floor, as well as a roof deck. Permits list Indian Harbour Asset Management LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $6.79 million.
morethanthecurve.com
Sal’s Barbershop in Plymouth Meeting offering Phillies haircut
6ABC Action News was at Sal’s Barbershop in Plymouth Meeting to check out the Phillies’ haircut being offered. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
thededicatedhouse.com
Luxurious Home Additions That Increase Property Value in Philadelphia
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Not all home upgrades and additions increase property value, particularly luxury additions. For example, most people assume that adding a pool to the backyard increases property value, but it doesn’t always— at least in certain areas. Home upgrades that usually always increase property value everywhere are repairs and updates, such as to the roof and siding. However, there are a few home upgrades that are considered “luxury” that will increase property value, particularly in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
NBC Philadelphia
Sign of the Times: Crews Remove ‘Wawa' From Shuttered Center City Store
A sign of Wawa drawing back on its Philadelphia presence took place Tuesday morning as crews took down the signage in front of the recently shuttered store along Market Street at 19th Street. NBC10 cameras captured crews ripping off the light-up W's and A's from the façade of the Center...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
morethanthecurve.com
Harmonville Fire Company receives grant of almost $2 million towards new substation in Plymouth Meeting
Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has released details on its latest round of grants and it includes a $1,975,000 grant for rebuilding the Harmonville Fire Company’s substation on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program of the commonwealth administered...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native is the artist behind the mural in Manayunk that has the Phanatic stomping the San Diego Chicken
Conshohocken native and Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate Drew Montemayor is an artist and has created a response to the mural in San Diego that had the San Diego Chicken stomping the Phanatic. The Phillies ended up winning that series and advancing to the World Series. On a wall at...
