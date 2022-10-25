ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 1018 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcoming and bright two-bedroom one-bathroom apartment on Fayette St in downtown Conshohocken! This bi-level beauty is ready for a new tenant by early December 2022. Enjoy a fully renovated apartment with original circa 1920 ornamental woodwork throughout this apartment. The first floor boasts large windows which face Fayette St., providing ample natural light throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. All-white cabinets and appliances give the kitchen a fresh feel. On the second floor, you are greeted by multiple closets for storage and a large, sunny master bedroom. The second bedroom offers room for another sleeping space or office. This unit is also equipped with central heating and cooling. Outside you will enjoy autumn in Conshohocken with a sprawling, grassy yard and spacious front yard! This unit is centrally located in a charming twin duplex within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and shops in Conshohocken with easy access to major highways and public transportation.
Just Listed: Renewed Trinity in Queen Village

Love the Mummers? You’ll love this house’s location. Love 19th-century character? You'll get loads of that as well, but you will also get modern amenities and style. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Want proof that the...
The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill

The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
Excavation Underway at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY’s recent visit noted that excavation work is underway at the site of a proposed four-story, 42-unit mixed-use building at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the northeast corner of 2nd and Christian streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the development will span 54,313 square feet, with a plaza at the street corner and retail on the ground floor, as well as a roof deck. Permits list Indian Harbour Asset Management LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $6.79 million.
Sal’s Barbershop in Plymouth Meeting offering Phillies haircut

6ABC Action News was at Sal’s Barbershop in Plymouth Meeting to check out the Phillies’ haircut being offered. Watch below. The third edition of Tacohocken is being held on Saturday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. During Tacohocken, participants will enjoy $2 tacos at the participating restaurants and bars, plus signature tacos (regular price) and drink specials. The event is sponsored by the Abe Thomson Group at Keller Williams.
Luxurious Home Additions That Increase Property Value in Philadelphia

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Not all home upgrades and additions increase property value, particularly luxury additions. For example, most people assume that adding a pool to the backyard increases property value, but it doesn’t always— at least in certain areas. Home upgrades that usually always increase property value everywhere are repairs and updates, such as to the roof and siding. However, there are a few home upgrades that are considered “luxury” that will increase property value, particularly in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
Harmonville Fire Company receives grant of almost $2 million towards new substation in Plymouth Meeting

Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has released details on its latest round of grants and it includes a $1,975,000 grant for rebuilding the Harmonville Fire Company’s substation on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a grant program of the commonwealth administered...
