The Crimson Tide football team added another team captain Saturday as a 6-year-old joined Bryce Young and friends

Bryce Young’s family loans his 2021 trophies to the Paul Bryant Museum
Alabama fans have another reason to love Bryce Young and his family. The California native won several individual awards for the Crimson Tide in 2021 as a first-year starting quarterback, including the Heisman Memorial Trophy and Maxwell Award. Young guided the Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff. According to the Paul Bryant Museum on Twitter, Young’s family chose to loan his trophies to the museum.
8th Grader Kicks First Football Ever for Gordo High School, Scores in Final Play Against
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo High School has a new member of their football team who is making a quick impression on the team and the community in a game he's never played before.
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, sets commitment date; Alabama, Auburn, LSU among top contenders
Mobile Christian School (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, is ready to make his college decision. >>> Prediction: Which school will Sterling Dixon choose: Alabama, Auburn or LSU? On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, ...
"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama
The LSU head coach also gave injury updates on several key players
Tuscaloosa School Board Looks to Replace Football Coach Who Says He Hasn’t Resigned
Controversy is stirring at Paul W. Bryant High School after the Tuscaloosa City Schools system announced Thursday that it was looking to hire a new football coach there. TCS sent a press release to local media Thursday announcing job searches at PWBHS and at Central High School, where head coach Rodney Bivens resigned Monday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Players Not Backing Down From Scheduling Philosophy
Alabama will once again play one of the most difficult schedules in college basketball.
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
UAB Blazers baseball are getting an upgraded field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB baseball field is undergoing big renovations. Officials said the Blazers will be getting new turf and a pro-padded wall in place of the old wooden wall. WVTM has more.
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
NEW OPENING: Homewood Bagel Company in Tuscaloosa
Hey bagel, lovers! You’re in luck because Birmingham’s favorite bagel shop is coming to Tuscaloosa—opening on Friday, October 28. Keep reading for more tasty details. Homewood Bagel Company serves made-from-scratch bagels each and every day. They offer so much more than just bagels, including bagel sandwiches, wraps, other baked goods and gourmet coffee. This family-owned business has been up and running in Homewood since 2017 and has proven to be very successful.
How a 25-year-old from Alabama became an ’80s rock band’s new singer
Brett Carlisle’s smartphone ran out of juice. He was walking down Broadway Street in Nashville with his girlfriend and his mom, pointing out to Mom a honk-tonk or two he’d played shows at before. Luckily, he had his backpack with him. Carlisle, a 25-year-old Birmingham-based rock singer, had...
