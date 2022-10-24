Read full article on original website
Related
Liberty football captains have something to prove vs. rival Freedom
The past two seasons have been about setting the groundwork for the Liberty High School football program. And a victory over top-ranked Freedom on Saturday could create a launching point for the Hurricanes going forward. Liberty (2-7 overall, 0-7 division) meets the Patriots (7-2, 5-2) for the 56th time 1...
Updated District 3 girls volleyball brackets after quarterfinal round with semifinal matchups
The District 3 girls volleyball tournament has played down to the semifinal round following Thursday’s matches. Semifinal matches will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the home court of the highest seeded team.
5 things to watch in Week 9 of high school football
Almost everyone has an off year once in a while, yet Mars coach Eric Kasperowicz and North Catholic’s Pat O’Shea have never had a team miss the playoffs in their head coaching careers. That might change after this week. Kasperowicz’s teams reached the playoffs eight consecutive years at...
Oregon’s top high school boys soccer players: Meet the state’s best defenders
By René Ferrán This week, we’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oregon high school boys soccer. Our second list focuses on the defenders. How the lists were compiled: Coaches were contacted and encouraged to nominate players for these lists. Many coaches ...
Northampton girls soccer reverses regular-season result, beats Nazareth in playoffs
The Northampton girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Nazareth on Sept. 12. But in that matchup, the Konkrete Kids did not have freshman forward Brielle Szoke in the lineup. The freshman proved critical on Wednesday night as she scored in the first half as fifth-seeded Northampton posted a...
Girls soccer: Top-seeded Goshen wins Section 9 Class A championship in thriller
MIDDLETOWN — She doesn't know how it went in, but it went in, Goshen sophomore Eryn Primus said after the biggest goal on the biggest stage. Top-seeded Goshen defeated No. 3 Minisink Valley, 2-1, to win the Section 9 Class A girls soccer championship on Thursday night at Middletown High School. This was the first section title for the Gladiators since 2018.
Preps Plus: 2022-'23 Wisconsin high school sports schedules, scores and stats
Wisconsin high school sports scores, schedules and other statistics collected in partnership with wissports.net. Scores and schedule (2022-'23 season) Scores and schedule (2022-'23 season) SPRING SPORTS. High school boys baseball. Scores/schedules (2022 season) High school girls soccer. Scores/schedules (2022 season) High school girls softball. Scores/schedules (2022 season)
Comments / 0