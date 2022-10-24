MIDDLETOWN — She doesn't know how it went in, but it went in, Goshen sophomore Eryn Primus said after the biggest goal on the biggest stage. Top-seeded Goshen defeated No. 3 Minisink Valley, 2-1, to win the Section 9 Class A girls soccer championship on Thursday night at Middletown High School. This was the first section title for the Gladiators since 2018.

GOSHEN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO