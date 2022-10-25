Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. October 20, 2022. Editorial: Incumbent Bill Lee should debate his challenger. After capturing the Republican nomination in August 2018, Bill Lee was a clear front-runner in the race to replace term-limited Bill Haslam as governor of Tennessee. Polls showed Lee ahead of Democratic opponent Karl Dean by double digits, and he won the race with 60% of the vote.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. October 26, 2022. Editorial: Ellen Weaver’s master’s degree raises more questions than it answers. News that Republican Ellen Weaver completed a quickie master’s degree leaves us relieved that South Carolina voters will be able to cast their ballots without facing the prospect of a court overturning their choice for state education superintendent.
Regional opioid strike force makes 1st arrest, in Maine
KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — An osteopathic physician charged with illegally distributing opioids and other controlled substances marked the first arrest by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force. Dr. Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk, prescribed controlled substances without any legitimate medical purpose, federal law enforcement officials said. She...
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said...
Police shooting death of Colorado man in crisis draws review
DENVER (AP) — A grand jury will investigated the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The development announced by prosecutors late Wednesday comes after the parents of...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. October 23, 2022. Editorial: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short. As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
LETTERS: Readers critical of Trib Q&As with Anderson, Shank
After reading the questions posed by Trib editor Steve Boggs and former opinion editor Bill Whitaker to Doc Anderson and Erin Shank, I’m not sure I’ve ever read a more one-sided biased set of questions to Anderson compared to the softball questions posed to Shank. The questions posed...
Mississippi residents accused of defrauding federal program
OXFORD, Miss (AP) — Fourteen Mississippi residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds through a federal program for small businesses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. All are charged with conspiracy, illegal financial transactions and wire fraud by applying...
Other cold cases checked after man charged in 1989 killings
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police are investigating whether an upstate New York man is linked to cold case killings in New York after he was recently charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in Vermont. Michael Louise was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Friday,...
Editorial Roundup: New Yorker
Auburn Citizen. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Get NY voting law case resolved quickly. New York state election laws have already guided two primary elections and the early period of absentee ballot voting in the general election for 2022, but that didn’t stop a state judge from throwing chaos into the process with a decision Friday afternoon.
2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 28, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
