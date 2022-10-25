Read full article on original website
Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid
TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games. They didn’t miss him and didn’t even need much from James Harden because of Maxey, who made his first 10 shots, seven of them from long range, and didn’t miss until a 3-pointer rimmed out with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. He shot 15 for 20 overall, going a career-best 9 for 12 from outside.
Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai says he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The Nets’ star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. Tsai writes on Twitter that he wants to speak to Irving and make sure he understands this is “hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.” The Nets say they have ”no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech.”
DeRozan reaches 20,000 points but Spurs beat Bulls 129-124
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 33 points, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan scored 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000. The victory came hours after San Antonio waived Joshua Primo, cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds for San Antonio, who improved to 4-2 in what is supposed to be a rebuilding season.
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
BOSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime. Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fourth straight win. It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season but because of injuries never figured out his role. His previous high for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second-rated defense, but also had 19 turnovers.
Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers’ winless start with 111-102 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth when Minnesota took control with an 11-4 run midway through the quarter. LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds. James recorded his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone for the most such games in NBA history.
Young scores 36 points, Hawks down Pistons again 136-112
DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young had 36 points and 12 assists in just three quarters and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Cade Cunningham’s career-high 35 points to beat the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, 136-112. Young scored 35 points when the Hawks won the first matchup 118-113 on Wednesday. Dejounte Murray had 26 points for Atlanta, which outscored the Pistons 67-45 in the second half. Onyeka Okongwu added 16 points, Aaron Holiday scored 14 and De’Andre Hunter chipped in 12. Cunningham added nine rebounds and eight assists despite foul trouble but the Pistons dropped their fifth straight.
Bucks stay undefeated with 119-108 victory over Knicks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Milwaukee Bucks remained unbeaten with a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo scored eight points during an 18-0 run that gave the Bucks a 24-point lead in the third quarter. The Knicks got the margin down to nine in the final two minutes but couldn’t get any closer. Milwaukee is the NBA’s last remaining unbeaten team as the Bucks are capitalizing on an early season-long, six-game home stand.
Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds, and Bol Bol had 11 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which had opened the season with five straight losses. The Magic led by 32 points in the third quarter. Gordon Heyward scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, which shot 37.9 percent in losing for the third time in five games.
Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 27 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 124-111. The Suns’ usual scoring stars were fairly quiet but they got a productive game from Bridges and their bench players. Torrey Craig finished with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Cameron Payne added 12 points and Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans were missing a few of their best players because of injuries, including forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers downed the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led by as many as 18 points. With the win, Portland improved to 5-1 this season. Eric Gordon scored 18 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points for the struggling Rockets, who have just one win this season.
AP sources: NBA seeking to tighten limits on team spending
The NBA wants more competitive balance and is seeking an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details of labor negotiations between the league and its players have been made public. The limit essentially could eliminate the luxury tax as an option for teams and would install an absolute ceiling on what teams can spend each season.
Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston for Game 1 of the World Series. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings, though he retired his final six batters and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit. They won in 10 innings. Just 3 1/2 weeks earlier at Minute Maid Park, Nola was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the Astros before giving up two hits. Philadelphia won 3-0 that night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2011, and the Phillies are in their first World Series since 2009.
Browns CB Newsome upset he won’t face Bengals WR Chase
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was looking forward to proving something to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. That day will have to wait. Chase’s hip injury will keep him off the field against Cleveland on Monday night. Newsome was anxious to face Chase, who took a swipe at him and Cleveland’s secondary during the offseason. Newsome said he didn’t feel disrespected by Chase but wanted to show him he was an elite corner. Even without Chase, the Bengals have plenty of playmakers to cause problems for the Browns, who have lost four straight games.
Bengals coach mum on hip injury to star WR Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor isn’t talking about the details of Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury or how long the star receiver could be sidelined. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Chase’s injury could keep him out several weeks, but Taylor wouldn’t go that far Friday and wouldn’t say if the team planned to put Chase on the injured list. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition. Chase did not practice Thursday or Friday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland.
Jets WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots with knee injury
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday because of an injured knee. Davis has 19 catches for a team-leading 351 yards with two touchdowns. He was hurt in the Jets’ 16-9 win at Denver last Sunday. He sat out of practice all week and was ruled out for the game Friday by coach Robert Saleh. It’s a key loss for the Jets, who have won four in a row and at 5-2 are off to their best start since 2010. Seventeen of Davis’ catches this season have resulted in first downs.
Flyers aim to extend hot start vs. Hurricanes
Last season, the Philadelphia Flyers were among the worst teams in the NHL. Through seven games this season, the Flyers
Austin FC on brink of MLS final a year after difficult debut
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC has made a huge turnaround from its first season in Major League Soccer. It’s one game away from playing for the championship in Year Two. Austin plays at Los Angeles in the Western Conference final this weekend a year after finishing at the bottom. Austin is driven by Argentine forward Sebastian Driussi and an offensive attack that has pulled the club back from deficits time and again. That’s a long way from 2021 when Austin was last in scoring and some wanted coach Josh Wolff fired.
Justin Verlander struggles again in World Series, now owns worst ERA in Fall Classic history
Justin Verlander remains 0-6 in eight starts and saw his World Series ERA balloon to 6.07 – the worst mark in the history of the Fall Classic.
