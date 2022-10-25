ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
pethelpful.com

15-Year-Old Labrador's Precious Bond With New Puppy Has Us Crying Happy Tears

The bond between fur siblings is unlike any other. Even if there's a bit of an age gap between the dogs, having a built-in best friend can bring so much joy to every day. Just ask Golden Retriever, Olive!. On her TikTok account, @_olives_odyssey_, her mama posted a tribute to...
pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
pethelpful.com

Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious

Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...

