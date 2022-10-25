Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet
A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
pethelpful.com
Photo of Cavapoo Puppy Deemed 'Not Adoptable' for Being 'Imperfect' Tugs at Our Heartstrings
Our hearts absolutely break for animals who are deemed "not adoptable." Who in their right mind could ever think that of a fur baby?! They're all adoptable and lovable and adorable. At least they are in our minds and apparently it is with TikTok user @midwestmandy. This TikToker recently posted...
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Labrador's Precious Bond With New Puppy Has Us Crying Happy Tears
The bond between fur siblings is unlike any other. Even if there's a bit of an age gap between the dogs, having a built-in best friend can bring so much joy to every day. Just ask Golden Retriever, Olive!. On her TikTok account, @_olives_odyssey_, her mama posted a tribute to...
pethelpful.com
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Woman shamed by neighbours for how she dresses when she takes the bins out
We've all quickly popped out of the house in just our PJs - especially when we've forgotten to take the bins out the night before... But one woman was left utterly mortified after she received a note from her neighbour after doing just that one morning. You can watch the...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
Comments / 5