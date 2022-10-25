Read full article on original website
Problem With Early Voting In Hopkins County
There was a problem with some of the ballots in the first hour of early voting in Hopkins County. Voters in Precinct 1 reported that some ballots didn’t include the Sulphur Springs ISD’s $85.1 million bond issue. County Clerk Tracy Smith said 19 ballots were affected. Nine people reported it immediately, and one came in later. Nine people still have yet to be contacted by Smith promised she would try to get in touch with them, although she said the Secretary of State’s Office said it was unnecessary.
