Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Layer 2 Soars to $5B in Locked Value. Here’s Why
Ethereum's Layer 2 networks have cumulatively surpassed $5 billion in total value locked. Optimistic Rollup solutions Arbitrum One and Optimism account for over 80% of the locked value. zkSync, which is set to launch its mainnet 2.0 on Friday, has also seen its total value locked increase 19% this week.
cryptobriefing.com
Binance Wants to Team Up with Elon Musk to Integrate Crypto to Twitter
Elon Musk now owns Twitter. Binance is reportedly creating a team that would be tasked to support Musk's efforts to integrate crypto into the platform. Binance previously committed $500 million to Musk's bid. Binance is reportedly looking for ways to further help Elon Musk with his crypto plans regarding Twitter....
cryptobriefing.com
Terra's Do Kwon Facing Yet Another Lawsuit
Do Kwon and other members of Terraform Labs face a class action lawsuit from over 350 investors. The lawsuit alleges that TerraUSD's price stability and Anchor Protocol returns were misrepresented. Do Kwon also faces criminal charges in South Korea; his current whereabouts are still unknown. Do Kwon and others involved...
Comments / 0