Lancaster County, NE

Nebraska’s Crop Residue Exchange aiding cattle producers, cropland farmers during drought

Connecting producers with alterative feeding sources. As drought continues to limit hay supplies, the University of Nebraska has launched an online platform to help cattle producers find alternative feeding options this winter. The Crop Residue Exchange facilitates connections between farmers who have available cropland to graze with ranchers. …
NEBRASKA STATE
Northeast Iowa farmer still dealing with summer wind storm

The impact of a summer windstorm lingers on a farm in northeast Iowa. Bob Hemesath of Calmar says a storm with high winds damaged his grain handling facility earlier this year. “So we’re not able to dry corn at our place, so it’s been a good harvest but just different.”...
CALMAR, IA
Nebraska farmer says yields were polar opposite this year

Southeast Nebraska farmer Nathan Dorn says he recently wrapped up harvest and his corn and soybean crops were variable. “Everything under the pivot was phenomenal. We had a great irrigated year.”. But, Dorn tells Brownfield, dryland yields were 50 to 75 percent below trendline. “We couldn’t catch a rain in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Snodgrass: although river levels are low, they need to return to normal slowly

Low Mississippi River levels continue to complicate barge movement, but a principal atmospheric scientist says the levels need to return to normal slowly. Eric Snodgrass is also the senior science fellow with Nutrien Ag Solutions. “The biggest news in the midsection of the country is the drought on the Mississippi...
MEMPHIS, TN
Field fire risk continues

A local fire chief who farms in southwestern Iowa says conditions are still favorable for field fires. Fremont County’s Duane Aistrope tells Brownfield farmers need to continue fire prevention practices as they finish harvesting their crops. “We blow off our combine, especially when it’s really dry,” he said. “We...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
More rail and trucks hauling grain to Gulf

Barge availability along the Mississippi River is limited, causing an uptick in trail and rail demand to move grain for export. National Grain and Feed Association CEO Mike Seyfert says the amount of rail carloads from St. Louis to the Mississippi Gulf in mid-October nearly doubled compared to one year ago. Freight rates are higher, too. “On October 18, it cost us $72.58 per ton for barge rates from St. Louis to the Gulf. Last year, it was $31.56 per ton.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Missouri Drive to Feed Kids kicks off

The Missouri Drive to Feed Kids has a goal to help provide 2.1 million meals for food insecure people in 2023. Missouri Farmers Care Executive Director Ashley McCarty says local farmers and ranchers can help. “The opportunities to participate involve generally supporting the drive and all of the efforts we have to bring together youth, Missouri agriculture leaders and partners.” This includes donating through Missouri 4-H, the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers and at the Missouri State Fair.
MISSOURI STATE
Bumper specialty crop harvests offer opportunity

Irrigation has been critical for Michigan specialty crops this season as nearly 60 percent of the state has experienced some form of dryness. Molly Sears, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics assistant professor at Michigan State University, tells Brownfield, “Yields, in general, are really high, it’s especially true in tree fruits.” “They had a cold, rainy winter but not a lot of freeze cycles and yields are astronomically higher than they were last year—apple production is up 68 percent,” she says.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wisconsin FFA members achieve national recognition

Wisconsin’s most recent past president of FFA is a finalist for a national FFA officer position. Ben Styer from Menomonie made it to the final round at the National FFA convention in Indianapolis. National officer selections will take place over the weekend. Styer is also double-majoring in animal science...
WISCONSIN STATE

