Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 27)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham St at 2:09 P.M. on October 26, 2022 for not displaying a front license plate. During the stop, a passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. 31 year old Autumn Paige Hill, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
One Dead After Hopkins County Standoff
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum and another deputy were fired upon Tuesday afternoon when they attempted to serve a warrant on Blaine Sartin on Hwy 11 East in Pickton. Officers returned fire and then called SWAT. Sartin barricaded himself inside the residence. When SWAT entered the home, Sartin was found deceased, and the Texas Ranger will investigate the incident. Authorities told us they believe one of the bullets fired by a deputy struck Sartin.
An attempt to serve a warrant resulted in gunfire and the suspect being found deceased, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by Sheriff Lewis Tatum, reportedly went to a residence in Harmony community Tuesday morning with the intent to serve the 48-year-old resident with a warrant for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual materials.
Hopkins County Man Charged With Assaulting Father
Hopkins County arrested a 37-year-old Saltillo over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his father while driving to work together. The victim suffered injuries to his rib and lip. The suspect was later arrested at his home for Assault and Family Violence with Bodily Injury. They enhanced the charge to a third-degree felony due to a prior family violence conviction.
A 37-year-old Saltillo man was jailed Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022, after being accused of assaulting his father, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, on County Road 3534, to talk to an individual about an assault. Upon arrival they were told a man had been physically assaulted by his son, while they were driving to work together earlier that morning. Just prior to the complaint, they were told the man had been punched in the side near his rib by the son, identified in arrest reports as Terry Wayne Maples III upon returning to their apartment. The son also allegedly threatened additional acts of violence if law enforcement was contacted, including burning down the father’s home. The father left the residence he shares with the son, deputies were told.
1 dead after Hopkins County deputies serve warrant
PICKTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were fired upon while attempting to serve a warrant at a Pickton residence Tuesday afternoon. Chief Deputy Tanner Crump with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the individual barricaded themselves in the residence after shooting at the deputies. Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum said the deputies were attempting to serve a state jail felony warrant when the individual opened fire using a 9mm handgun. Tatum said the deputies returned fire before calling in SWAT. Tatum said that when SWAT made entry into the residence, the individual was found deceased. However, as the incident is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers, Tatum did not specify whether the individual died of a self-inflicted injury or if they were shot when deputies returned fire.
Child struck while riding bike in Denison, police searching for suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after they said he left the scene of a hit-and-run, involving a child. Police said they responded to a call in the 2500 block of Easy Street at around 6 p.m., where a child on a bike was reportedly struck by a a purple truck with a red under glow. The truck left the scene before officers arrived.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
Head-on car crash sends two to hospital in Choctaw County
BOKCHITO CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing head-on in Choctaw County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 at Bokchito Creek, approximately 1.5 miles east of Soper, Monday at 5:40 p.m. Troopers said Nikisha Ford, 38, of Hobart, was headed east...
Winnsboro city employee placed on leave after political post on police department Facebook page
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A Winnsboro city employee was placed on administrative leave after posting a political view on the Winnsboro Police Department Facebook page, said city officials. “The city abides by restrictions regarding the endorsement or advocacy of any partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office or partisan political group and takes any […]
Freight train derails in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in downtown Denison on Wednesday morning. The cars went off the BNSF rails just south of Main Street. Work was underway to get the train back on track. No intersections were blocked and no one was hurt.
City Mourns the loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area. Captain Bragg was dedicated...
New Millionaire In Paris
Although there was no jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball, one person from Paris matched five numbers and won a million dollars. The new millionaire purchased the winning ticket at the Tiger Mart at 3070 NE Loop 286.
Problem With Early Voting In Hopkins County
There was a problem with some of the ballots in the first hour of early voting in Hopkins County. Voters in Precinct 1 reported that some ballots didn’t include the Sulphur Springs ISD’s $85.1 million bond issue. County Clerk Tracy Smith said 19 ballots were affected. Nine people reported it immediately, and one came in later. Nine people still have yet to be contacted by Smith promised she would try to get in touch with them, although she said the Secretary of State’s Office said it was unnecessary.
Hopkins County Tax Foreclosure Sales, Tax Resales Can Soon Be Conducted Online
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday passed a resolution which will allow tax foreclosure sales and tax resales to be conducted online instead of on the courthouse steps in the near future. The Court also rejected a truck bid, approved a final plat for Noah Joy Estates and a letter of engagement for the county’s annual financial audits.
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
Area Agency on Aging to Assist with Benefits Counseling for Medicare Beneficiaries Through Open Enrollment
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Texas Council of Governments and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Texas Council of Governments, visit https://www.easttexasaaa.org/. People with Medicare have more choices and options for their Medicare...
